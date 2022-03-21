NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As of Sunday, March 20, COVID-19 daily 7-day average is 1.87%, with a daily positivity rate below 2%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Sunday is 2,013 statewide.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Saturday is 900, a decrease of 25. Health Officials reported hospitalizations have fallen below 1,000 for the first time since August 2.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 12 COVID-19 deaths reported since Saturday. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 55,042

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirms daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 69,958, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,314,121

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 13,250

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 91,430

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Thursday, March 17, 2022 Friday, March 18, 2022 Saturday, March 19, 2022 Capital Region 7.83 9.59 7.83 Central New York 19.47 37.01 19.47 Finger Lakes 4.57 7.40 4.57 Long Island 7.50 11.45 7.50 Mid-Hudson 16.32 18.17 16.32 Mohawk Valley 7.62 9.48 7.62 New York City 10.47 12.39 10.47 North Country 14.08 24.35 14.08 Southern Tier 9.16 15.01 9.16 Western New York 7.02 9.48 7.02 Statewide 10.30 13.52 10.30

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, March 17, 2022 Friday, March 18, 2022 Saturday, March 19, 2022 Capital Region 2.47% 2.52% 2.59% Central New York 5.65% 6.08% 6.21% Finger Lakes 2.19% 2.25% 2.20% Long Island 1.78% 1.88% 1.89% Mid-Hudson 1.94% 2.18% 2.36% Mohawk Valley 3.02% 2.92% 2.99% New York City 1.33% 1.39% 1.41% North Country 3.54% 3.72% 3.68% Southern Tier 2.23% 2.41% 2.38% Western New York 1.85% 1.85% 1.82% Statewide 1.76% 1.85% 1.87%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, March 17, 2022 Friday, March 18, 2022 Saturday, March 19, 2022 Bronx 0.76% 0.81% 0.83% Kings 1.37% 1.41% 1.38% New York 1.81% 1.95% 2.03% Queens 1.14% 1.14% 1.17% Richmond 1.09% 1.12% 1.11%

As of Saturday, March 19, 2,013 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,940,576. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,466 24 Allegany 8,877 1 Broome 44,771 13 Cattaraugus 15,339 4 Cayuga 15,876 5 Chautauqua 23,454 3 Chemung 21,153 8 Chenango 9,222 3 Clinton 16,552 6 Columbia 9,972 3 Cortland 10,418 6 Delaware 7,622 2 Dutchess 63,577 19 Erie 207,109 61 Essex 5,563 6 Franklin 9,343 11 Fulton 12,453 4 Genesee 13,588 – Greene 8,517 5 Hamilton 856 2 Herkimer 13,651 8 Jefferson 19,851 13 Lewis 6,123 3 Livingston 11,555 3 Madison 12,871 4 Monroe 150,213 39 Montgomery 11,773 6 Nassau 400,564 117 Niagara 47,534 28 NYC 2,287,451 879 Oneida 52,645 17 Onondaga 109,547 126 Ontario 19,691 8 Orange 105,916 27 Orleans 8,554 1 Oswego 25,447 10 Otsego 9,762 2 Putnam 23,436 2 Rensselaer 31,115 22 Rockland 91,700 29 Saratoga 45,648 19 Schenectady 32,610 3 Schoharie 4,952 – Schuyler 3,414 4 Seneca 5,835 1 St. Lawrence 20,895 18 Steuben 19,730 4 Suffolk 424,453 96 Sullivan 18,285 2 Tioga 10,610 8 Tompkins 17,939 16 Ulster 31,340 198 Warren 13,424 6 Washington 11,971 3 Wayne 17,048 2 Westchester 248,706 102 Wyoming 8,253 1 Yates 3,336 –

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:



COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 63 39 61.9% 24 38.1% Central New York 45 26 57.8% 19 42.2% Finger Lakes 134 42 31.3% 92 68.7% Long Island 142 62 43.7% 80 56.3% Mid-Hudson 66 28 42.4% 38 57.6% Mohawk Valley 21 11 52.4% 10 47.6% New York City 291 108 37.1% 183 62.9% North Country 38 14 36.8% 24 63.2% Southern Tier 36 17 47.2% 19 52.8% Western New York 64 31 48.4% 33 51.6% Statewide 900 378 42.0% 522 58.0%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

As of Saturday, March 19, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,042. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: