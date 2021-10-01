New York crime rates in 2019 versus 2020 with Capital Region data

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released some staggering statistics on homicide in the U.S. on Monday. Homicides were up 30% from 2019-2020, based on a compilation of state data by the FBI.

Violent crime, in general, was also up nationwide (5.6%). The rate per 100,000 Americans in 2019 was 380.8. In 2020 the rate was 398.5.

Violent crime in New York was also up from 2019-2020 but stayed below the national rate, according to data released by the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services. It rose from 359.2 in 2019 to 364.9 in 2020. Violent crime with a firearm was also up in the state from 2019 (40.7) to 2020 (57.4).

The FBI reported that property crime was down 7.8% but that wasn’t the case in New York. Property crime rose from a rate of 1,372.5 in 2019 to 1,406.5 in 2020.

New York State crime rates

Violent crime Violent crime with a firearm Property crime 2019 359.2 40.7 1,372.5 2020 364.9 57.4 1,406.5 Source: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services

Violent crime did not increase across the board in the Capital Region. Five out of 11 counties (Albany, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Washington) saw an increase. In 2019 Schenectady County had the highest rate of violent crime (392.7). However, the rate in Schenectady County decreased to 360.2 in 2020. In 2020 Greene took over the top spot (411.3), which was up from 382.7 in 2019.

Although violent crime decreased in Schenectady County, they had the highest rate of violent crime with a firearm in both 2019 (72.5) and 2020 (79.7). Albany and Rensselaer Counties had the second and third highest rates in 2020, respectively.

Both counties also saw a significant increase from 2019-2020. Albany County’s rate went from 45.8 in 2019 to 78.4 in 2020. Rensselaer County’s rate went from 49.8 to 73.6.

Property crime rates were up and down as well locally. Five counties (Columbia, Montgomery, Schoharie, Warren, and Washington) saw an increase. Albany County had the highest property crime rate in 2019 (2,288.3), while Schenectady had the highest rate in 2020 (2,120.4).

Below are the violent crime, violent crime with a firearm, and property crime rates for all local counties in 2019 and 2020.

Violent Crime

County 2019 2020 Difference (+/-) Albany 328 367.1 + Columbia 163.8 160.1 – Fulton 236.1 214.4 – Greene 382.7 411.3 + Montgomery 161 137.3 – Rensselaer 251.6 288.6 + Saratoga 86.5 95.4 + Schenectady 392.7 360.2 – Schoharie 149.7 140.4 – Warren 131.8 121.5 – Washington 123.8 130.4 + Source: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services

Violent crime with a firearm

County 2019 2020 Difference (+/-) Albany 45.80 78.40 + Columbia 13.50 18.70 + Fulton 13.20 13.30 + Greene 6.4 12.9 + Montgomery 6.10 16.40 + Rensselaer 49.80 73.60 + Saratoga 3.9 6.5 + Schenectady 72.50 79.70 + Schoharie 19.5 9.8 – Warren 6.30 3.20 – Washington 0 3.3 + Source: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services

Property crime