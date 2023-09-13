ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul Wednesday didn’t mince words in her criticism of the federal government’s handling of the migrant crisis, specifically the GOP controlled House and Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Hochul was asked about the asylum seekers following a COVID briefing in New York City. After outlining some of the efforts the state was making to deal with the challenging issue, she again pleaded with the federal government for help.

The New York Governor said she wanted to state something “loud and clear” and then continued.

“Republicans run the House of Representatives. Speaker McCarthy, other than wasting his time pursuing idiotic ideas like impeaching the President based on nothing, ought to bring back the Republicans, of which there are nine of them from the state of New York, who should be hearing this, and feeling this, instead of calling on us to do something,” Hochul exclaimed.

The most recent debate between New York and Washington centers around the delay in granting work authorizations for the thousands of migrants now living in the state.

Speaker McCarthy announced Tuesday he is directing the U.S. House to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden over his family’s business dealings, offering House investigations so far “paint a picture of a culture of corruption.”