ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Construction will be suspended on State highways this weekend.

Governor Hochul announced that temporary lane closure for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways will be suspended from May 27 at 6:00 a.m. to May 31 at 6:00 a.m. to ease travel throughout Memorial Day weekend.

Construction suspension on NYS Highways helps minimize traffic congestion and travel delays.

According to AAA, more than 39 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more during the Memorial Day weekend, 3 million more than in 2021. Nearly 35 million people will travel by car, an increase of 4.6%.

Gov. Hochul advises motorists that some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers or for emergency repairs. The construction suspension aligns with New York State’s Drivers First Initiative, which prioritizes the convenience of motorists to minimize traffic congestion and travel delays due to road and bridgework.

All text stops, including park-and-ride facilities, rest stops, service areas, and parking areas along state highways, will remain open.

Text stops allow drivers to safely and conveniently use their phones and other mobile devices for calling, texting, navigating, and accessing mobile apps.