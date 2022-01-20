CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two hunters in Cortland County face several charges for illegally taking a deer while driving around in a taxi.

Two men were pulled over by the Cortland County Sherriff’s Department in early January while they were attempting to recover a deer they illegally shot the day before by hauling it into their taxicab. According to ECOs, the taxicab was also used when they illegally shot the deer.

In 2021, 282 Environment Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators responded to 26,207 calls across New York State. These calls ranged from illegal mining to black market pet trade — in this case, deer poaching.

The two hunters were issued nine charges, including eight misdemeanors. They included:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Possession of a gun and a light in a motor vehicle

Taking deer with the aid of artificial light

Shooting from a public highway

Shooting within 500 feet of an occupied dwelling

Possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle

Taking wildlife from a motor vehicle

According to DEC Environmental Conservation Officers, the case will be handled in the Town of Cortlandville Court.