ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The task force set up following the deadly Schoharie limousine crash discussed potential changes in safety regulations for stretch limousine companies.

The stretch limousine safety task force, which includes state officials, limousine operators and family members of crash victims, held their second meeting Tuesday. It included discussion of passenger capacity limits, creating more rigorous inspections and making company ratings more detailed for the public.

President of Premiere Transportation, David Brown explained how these ratings can help people make the best decision when choosing which company to go with, “We’re gonna take their DOT inspections, we’re gonna take the amount of accidents they have … and we’re gonna put all this together and we’re gonna get you an even a better rating on these companies out there so you’ll be more knowledgeable ya know, buyer beware.”

Brown explained that his company already goes through extensive examinations under the current New York State guidelines. He suggests that rather than focusing on additional legislation there should be more enforcement and communication between the DOT, DMV and the New York State Police.