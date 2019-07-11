New York man drowns while on rafting trip in Pennsylvania

BUSHKILL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a New York City man has drowned while on a rafting trip through the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in Pennsylvania.

Christopher Rivera was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday swimming in the river near the Karamac Bridge abutments just upstream from the Interstate 80 toll bridge. Authorities say other members of his group saw the 20-year-old Staten Island man struggling in the current before he went under the water.

Search-and-rescue and dive teams from the National Park Service and a local fire company found his body about four hours later.

Authorities say Rivera was not wearing a life jacket.