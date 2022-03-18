BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, N.Y. (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from New York is behind bars after police say he was in possession of numerous drugs at a music festival.

According to a release from the Wayne County District Attorney, 23-year-old Nikolaos Kopoulos from Bethpage, New York, was caught in September at a music festival in Buckingham Township with “substantial quantities” of psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine, ketamine, LSD, alprazolam, methamphetamine, THC, and marijuana.

Kopoulos was later arrested in New York in January and brought to the Wayne County Correctional facility in February.

Kopoulos was charged with Possession With Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, a felony, Possession of Controlled Substances, a misdemeanor, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Kopoulos waived his preliminary hearing.