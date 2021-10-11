New York man stuck in Florida as Southwest cancels over 1,000 flights

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of Southwest Airlines customers are stuck at the airport across the country this weekend.

The airline says an issue with air traffic control and the weather has caused significant delays. But passengers on the ground say they’re being left in the dark.

We talked with one Western New Yorker who tells us, he was supposed to fly out of Florida on Friday.

His flight has now been canceled five times.

“They’re giving us absolutely nothing and I can’t get them to, I mean they’re not evening helping us pay for anything we’re paying for. They’re giving us nothing,” Phil R. said.

Southwest says as of this afternoon they’ve canceled more than 1,000 thousand flights or nearly one-third of its schedule.