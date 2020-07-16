New York provides coronavirus aid to Texas

(WWTI) – New York State has established two church testing sites in COVID-19 hotspots in Houston, Texas. These sites are located in Northwest Houston’s Fallbrook Church and Southwest Houston’s Higher Dimension Church. They will be operational for two weeks.
Now that New York has started slowly recovering, Governor Cuomo wanted to give back to other states. “When New York went through the unprecedented challenge and unimaginable tragedy of COVID-19’s apex in the state, states throughout the country provided supplies, ventilators and personnel during our time of greatest need,” Governor Cuomo said.
The mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, was grateful for the support that New York has provided. He stated that the number of coronavirus cases in Houston has surged and having room in the ICU has been a growing challenge.
Governor Cuomo has provided aid such as tests and medications to various states across the country in an effort to help other cities where cases are spiking.
LATEST STORIES:
- Online bowhunter education course now available
- 7-16-20: Temperatures will rise this weekend
- NYSPHSAA announces fall sports start date, cancels fall championships
- Massive turnout at Sandy Creek milk and food drive
- Westelcom has acquired Teo Communications Services