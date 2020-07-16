New York provides coronavirus aid to Texas

FILE – In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks in Houston. Houston officials have canceled the Texas GOP’s in-person convention. They say the spread of the coronavirus made it impossible to hold the event as scheduled. Mayor Turner said Wednesday, July 8, 2020, that the city’s lawyers exercised provisions in the contract that the Texas Republican Party signed to rent the downtown convention center for a three-day event to have started July 16. Virus cases have surged in Texas, particularly in the state’s largest cities. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip File)

(WWTI) – New York State has established two church testing sites in COVID-19 hotspots in Houston, Texas. These sites are located in Northwest Houston’s Fallbrook Church and Southwest Houston’s Higher Dimension Church. They will be operational for two weeks.

Now that New York has started slowly recovering, Governor Cuomo wanted to give back to other states. “When New York went through the unprecedented challenge and unimaginable tragedy of COVID-19’s apex in the state, states throughout the country provided supplies, ventilators and personnel during our time of greatest need,” Governor Cuomo said.

The mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, was grateful for the support that New York has provided. He stated that the number of coronavirus cases in Houston has surged and having room in the ICU has been a growing challenge.

Governor Cuomo has provided aid such as tests and medications to various states across the country in an effort to help other cities where cases are spiking.

