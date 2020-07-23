New York PUSH WEEK to help drive self-responses in 2020 Census

This April 5, 2020, photo shows a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. The U.S. Census Bureau needs more time to wrap up the once-a-decade count because of the coronavirus, opening the possibility of delays in drawing new legislative districts that could help determine what political party is in power, what laws pass or fail and whether communities of color get a voice in their states. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Census PUSH WEEK is approaching where counties and cities in New York will encourage local census participation.

Throughout the week of July 27 through August 2 a regional challenge will take place to determine who can PUSH a greater self-response rate. Regions will hold local activities, parades, social messaging campaigns, and Census Mobile Questionnaire Assistance events.

Results from the 2020 PUSH WEEK will be announced on August 4. Census officials encourage all to self-respond to the 2020 Census at any point prior to the October 31 deadline.

Current self-response rates for the North Country region are:

Self- Response Rate Jefferson 44.30 % Lewis 41.10 % St. Lawrence 53.20 %

The Census results help determine how billions of in federal funding flow into states and

communities each year. Census results also determine how many seats in Congress each state gets.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.