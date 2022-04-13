ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Having a green thumb might have more of an impact on your wallet than it seems at first glance.

Our environmental and financial needs are the same in many areas: providing ourselves with clean drinking water and healthy food, for example. We also spend money through our own consumption and taxes in support of environmental security.

On top of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the United States also had the third costliest year on record for natural disasters, with damages adding up to $343 billion. While some disasters are completely unavoidable, others are made a whole degree worse by humans. For example, one big factor in the high amount of hurricanes in recent years has been unusually warm Atlantic waters. It’s possible that living more sustainably and using greener energy sources could prevent us from having such a bad hurricane season in the future- and saving a lot of money on repairs as a result.

We should all strive to do our part and save the world for future generations. To highlight the greenest states and call out those doing a poor job in caring for the environment, WalletHub compared each of the 50 states on 25 key metrics.

New York State, according to the study, actually had a greener thumb across the board than most other states in 2021. The Empire State ranked third overall for environmental quality, leading it to a second-place finish in a ranking of the nation’s most environmentally-friendly states. The state was outpaced only by its easterly neighbor- Vermont.

Overall Rank State Total Score Environmental Quality Eco-Friendly Behaviors Climate-Change Contributions 1 Vermont 79.77 2 1 30 2 New York 77.53 3 9 8 3 Hawaii 75.86 1 11 15 4 Maryland 75.53 9 4 7 5 California 75.49 18 3 6 6 Massachusetts 72.36 8 16 2 7 Minnesota 72.27 4 8 19 8 Connecticut 71.26 12 12 1 9 South Dakota 69.81 7 22 11 10 Maine 69.69 10 5 25 11 New Hampshire 68.82 5 34 3 12 Colorado 68.50 11 7 23 13 Michigan 67.58 6 25 18 14 Rhode Island 66.92 20 21 4 15 Washington 66.35 17 6 22 16 Oregon 66.17 33 2 38 17 Wisconsin 63.73 35 13 16 18 Virginia 63.60 14 18 21 19 North Carolina 63.45 31 23 12 20 Delaware 62.56 26 27 13 21 Nevada 62.51 45 10 9 22 Montana 60.89 24 24 26 23 Illinois 60.45 22 19 29 24 Pennsylvania 59.92 19 14 37 25 New Jersey 59.25 47 20 5 26 Idaho 58.83 39 31 10 27 South Carolina 58.81 28 39 17 28 Nebraska 57.69 16 37 27 29 Utah 57.68 36 15 34 30 Ohio 57.43 29 35 24 31 Iowa 56.45 21 17 42 32 Missouri 55.85 23 33 36 33 Georgia 55.32 30 43 20 34 Tennessee 54.21 37 44 14 35 Kansas 53.33 40 30 35 36 Arizona 52.38 44 29 32 37 New Mexico 52.27 46 26 28 38 Arkansas 52.12 13 46 33 39 Indiana 51.83 34 36 41 40 Florida 51.76 25 41 39 41 Texas 50.72 41 28 40 42 Oklahoma 46.36 42 38 43 43 Alaska 44.89 49 40 31 44 Wyoming 43.22 32 42 46 45 Kentucky 42.41 27 47 45 46 North Dakota 40.52 15 32 49 47 Alabama 39.19 38 45 47 48 Mississippi 34.62 50 49 44 49 Louisiana 29.67 43 50 48 50 West Virginia 20.65 48 48 50 Courtesy WalletHub.

Here is how New York State ranked against other states:

No. 12 – Air Quality

– Air Quality No. 5 – Soil Quality

– Soil Quality No. 14 – Water Quality

– Water Quality No. 13 – LEED-Certified Buildings per Capita

– LEED-Certified Buildings per Capita No. 19 – % of Renewable Energy Consumption

– % of Renewable Energy Consumption No. 3 – Energy Consumption per Capita

– Energy Consumption per Capita No. 1– Gasoline Consumption (in Gallons) per Capita

In order to determine the greenest states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: 1) Environmental Quality, 2) Eco-Friendly Behaviors and 3) Climate-Change Contributions. Those dimensions were evaluated using 25 relevant metrics, which were graded on a 100-point scale with a score of 100 representing the highest level of eco-friendliness. Then, each state’s weighted average across all metrics was used to calculate its overall score and the resulting scores were used to rank-order the states.