New York State COVID-19 update for October 14th

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.  

“As we look forward to the holiday season, it is important that New Yorkers remain vigilant in their fight against COVID,” Governor Hochul said. “Wash your hands, wear a mask, get your flu shot and get your COVID vaccine if you haven’t already – it’s the best thing you can do to keep your community safe.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:


·         Test Results Reported – 200,032

·         Total Positive – 4,401
·         Percent Positive – 2.20%

·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.52%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 2,105 (-4)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 276
·         Patients in ICU – 460 (-4)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 250 (-6)
·         Total Discharges – 204,365 (+272)
·         New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 40
·         Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,015
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
·         Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,288
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 26,090,625
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 58,526
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 378,877
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 82.9%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 75.0%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.3%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.5%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.2%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 63.4%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.3%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 64.7%

 Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionMonday, October 11, 2021Tuesday, October 12, 2021Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Capital Region3.65%3.69%3.76%
Central New York5.40%5.29%5.31%
Finger Lakes4.61%4.75%4.84%
Long Island2.77%2.77%2.72%
Mid-Hudson2.50%2.55%2.43%
Mohawk Valley5.39%5.13%5.09%
New York City1.34%1.34%1.30%
North Country5.58%5.76%6.00%
Southern Tier3.83%4.05%4.07%
Western New York4.69%4.62%4.59%
Statewide2.52%2.53%2.52%

 
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCMonday, October 11, 2021Tuesday, October 12, 2021Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Bronx1.20%1.16%1.18%
Kings1.70%1.75%1.62%
New York0.96%0.94%0.93%
Queens1.30%1.28%1.24%
Richmond1.51%1.55%1.56%

 
Yesterday, 4,401 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,469,966. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany30,21495
Allegany4,46024
Broome23,788119
Cattaraugus7,41136
Cayuga8,48026
Chautauqua12,14923
Chemung10,50568
Chenango4,55613
Clinton6,53023
Columbia4,9288
Cortland5,22021
Delaware3,45216
Dutchess35,24568
Erie104,539200
Essex2,1868
Franklin4,10019
Fulton6,14128
Genesee6,78824
Greene4,30323
Hamilton4301
Herkimer6,57129
Jefferson8,49557
Lewis3,50922
Livingston5,59118
Madison5,99437
Monroe82,767287
Montgomery5,76039
Nassau212,807247
Niagara23,56059
NYC1,083,0391,056
Oneida27,99673
Onondaga50,637211
Ontario9,12420
Orange56,801104
Orleans4,21732
Oswego11,17369
Otsego4,46517
Putnam12,35830
Rensselaer14,44345
Rockland52,63577
Saratoga19,80375
Schenectady16,32451
Schoharie2,2469
Schuyler1,47318
Seneca2,6929
St. Lawrence10,11978
Steuben9,75684
Suffolk236,972342
Sullivan8,29024
Tioga4,90332
Tompkins6,38532
Ulster17,09148
Warren5,27126
Washington4,45528
Wayne7,88861
Westchester143,10085
Wyoming4,29216
Yates1,53911

 
Yesterday, 40 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 45,015. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany3
Bronx1
Broome1
Cattaraugus1
Chautauqua3
Chemung1
Cortland1
Erie1
Fulton1
Livingston2
Montgomery1
Nassau3
Niagara1
Oneida3
Onondaga2
Ontario2
Otsego2
Queens1
Richmond1
Seneca1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk6
Tioga1

 
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

Yesterday, 15,352 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 19,387 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region756,885627696,533504
Central New York590,187341548,241417
Finger Lakes770,154486717,294655
Long Island1,905,1101,4921,693,3632,193
Mid-Hudson1,475,5651,0611,312,0691,383
Mohawk Valley295,951189274,299255
New York City6,776,76710,2656,036,75212,577
North Country274,397209248,659294
Southern Tier393,834191364,165245
Western New York845,700491775,467864
Statewide14,084,55015,35212,666,84219,387

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above. 

