New York State COVID-19 update for October 14th

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“As we look forward to the holiday season, it is important that New Yorkers remain vigilant in their fight against COVID,” Governor Hochul said. “Wash your hands, wear a mask, get your flu shot and get your COVID vaccine if you haven’t already – it’s the best thing you can do to keep your community safe.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:



· Test Results Reported – 200,032

· Total Positive – 4,401

· Percent Positive – 2.20%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.52%

· Patient Hospitalization – 2,105 (-4)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 276

· Patients in ICU – 460 (-4)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 250 (-6)

· Total Discharges – 204,365 (+272)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 40

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,015

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,288

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

· Total vaccine doses administered – 26,090,625

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 58,526

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 378,877

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 82.9%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 75.0%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.3%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.2%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 63.4%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.3%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 64.7%



Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Monday, October 11, 2021 Tuesday, October 12, 2021 Wednesday, October 13, 2021 Capital Region 3.65% 3.69% 3.76% Central New York 5.40% 5.29% 5.31% Finger Lakes 4.61% 4.75% 4.84% Long Island 2.77% 2.77% 2.72% Mid-Hudson 2.50% 2.55% 2.43% Mohawk Valley 5.39% 5.13% 5.09% New York City 1.34% 1.34% 1.30% North Country 5.58% 5.76% 6.00% Southern Tier 3.83% 4.05% 4.07% Western New York 4.69% 4.62% 4.59% Statewide 2.52% 2.53% 2.52%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Monday, October 11, 2021 Tuesday, October 12, 2021 Wednesday, October 13, 2021 Bronx 1.20% 1.16% 1.18% Kings 1.70% 1.75% 1.62% New York 0.96% 0.94% 0.93% Queens 1.30% 1.28% 1.24% Richmond 1.51% 1.55% 1.56%



Yesterday, 4,401 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,469,966. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 30,214 95 Allegany 4,460 24 Broome 23,788 119 Cattaraugus 7,411 36 Cayuga 8,480 26 Chautauqua 12,149 23 Chemung 10,505 68 Chenango 4,556 13 Clinton 6,530 23 Columbia 4,928 8 Cortland 5,220 21 Delaware 3,452 16 Dutchess 35,245 68 Erie 104,539 200 Essex 2,186 8 Franklin 4,100 19 Fulton 6,141 28 Genesee 6,788 24 Greene 4,303 23 Hamilton 430 1 Herkimer 6,571 29 Jefferson 8,495 57 Lewis 3,509 22 Livingston 5,591 18 Madison 5,994 37 Monroe 82,767 287 Montgomery 5,760 39 Nassau 212,807 247 Niagara 23,560 59 NYC 1,083,039 1,056 Oneida 27,996 73 Onondaga 50,637 211 Ontario 9,124 20 Orange 56,801 104 Orleans 4,217 32 Oswego 11,173 69 Otsego 4,465 17 Putnam 12,358 30 Rensselaer 14,443 45 Rockland 52,635 77 Saratoga 19,803 75 Schenectady 16,324 51 Schoharie 2,246 9 Schuyler 1,473 18 Seneca 2,692 9 St. Lawrence 10,119 78 Steuben 9,756 84 Suffolk 236,972 342 Sullivan 8,290 24 Tioga 4,903 32 Tompkins 6,385 32 Ulster 17,091 48 Warren 5,271 26 Washington 4,455 28 Wayne 7,888 61 Westchester 143,100 85 Wyoming 4,292 16 Yates 1,539 11



Yesterday, 40 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 45,015. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 3 Bronx 1 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 1 Chautauqua 3 Chemung 1 Cortland 1 Erie 1 Fulton 1 Livingston 2 Montgomery 1 Nassau 3 Niagara 1 Oneida 3 Onondaga 2 Ontario 2 Otsego 2 Queens 1 Richmond 1 Seneca 1 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 6 Tioga 1



All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 15,352 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 19,387 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 756,885 627 696,533 504 Central New York 590,187 341 548,241 417 Finger Lakes 770,154 486 717,294 655 Long Island 1,905,110 1,492 1,693,363 2,193 Mid-Hudson 1,475,565 1,061 1,312,069 1,383 Mohawk Valley 295,951 189 274,299 255 New York City 6,776,767 10,265 6,036,752 12,577 North Country 274,397 209 248,659 294 Southern Tier 393,834 191 364,165 245 Western New York 845,700 491 775,467 864 Statewide 14,084,550 15,352 12,666,842 19,387

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.