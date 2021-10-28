New York State COVID-19 update for October 27th

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.  

“While our numbers are holding steady, it is crucial that New Yorkers remain vigilant in combatting COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “I want to encourage those who remain unvaccinated to get their vaccine as soon as possible. The vaccine lessens the severity of the virus and is our best hope in putting an end to COVID once and for all. While we continue to stop the spread of this virus, we’re also fighting the pandemic on another front: vaccine misinformation. That is why we launched our #GetTheVax Facts campaign today, ensuring New Yorkers have the facts it comes to making a decision about their health.”
 
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:


·         Test Results Reported – 166,067

·         Total Positive – 4,284
·         Percent Positive – 2.58%

·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.11%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 1,996 (-48)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 245
·         Patients in ICU – 454 (0)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 262 (+6)
·         Total Discharges – 207,408
·         New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 35
·         Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,448
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
·         Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,845
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 26,836,021
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 91,711
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 423,511
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.8%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 76.2%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.9%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 78.2%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.0%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.5%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.7%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.3%

 Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionSunday, October 24, 2021Monday, October 25, 2021Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Capital Region3.67%3.64%3.58%
Central New York4.24%4.26%4.28%
Finger Lakes4.40%4.43%4.38%
Long Island2.19%2.16%2.13%
Mid-Hudson1.91%1.90%1.85%
Mohawk Valley3.95%3.85%4.01%
New York City1.05%1.00%0.98%
North Country4.78%4.81%4.80%
Southern Tier3.03%3.06%3.07%
Western New York4.48%4.65%4.83%
Statewide2.10%2.09%2.11%

 
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCSunday, October 24, 2021Monday, October 25, 2021Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Bronx0.90%0.89%0.86%
Kings1.34%1.26%1.21%
New York0.72%0.69%0.70%
Queens0.99%0.94%0.92%
Richmond1.51%1.51%1.47%

 
Yesterday, 4,284 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,520,231. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany31,274100
Allegany4,76238
Broome24,93169
Cattaraugus7,989105
Cayuga8,77416
Chautauqua12,64171
Chemung11,14654
Chenango4,76213
Clinton6,88027
Columbia5,07010
Cortland5,44824
Delaware3,62319
Dutchess35,86430
Erie107,938389
Essex2,39313
Franklin4,39121
Fulton6,51643
Genesee7,16634
Greene4,44814
Hamilton4390
Herkimer6,96754
Jefferson9,15771
Lewis3,68117
Livingston5,84526
Madison6,33431
Monroe85,441237
Montgomery6,10329
Nassau215,425198
Niagara24,431100
NYC1,095,102784
Oneida29,04094
Onondaga52,942256
Ontario9,52040
Orange57,97193
Orleans4,44925
Oswego11,98875
Otsego4,65624
Putnam12,57821
Rensselaer15,08157
Rockland53,42658
Saratoga20,66179
Schenectady17,07280
Schoharie2,3508
Schuyler1,5699
Seneca2,7788
St. Lawrence10,84472
Steuben10,36341
Suffolk241,171283
Sullivan8,57720
Tioga5,24839
Tompkins6,60724
Ulster17,42127
Warren5,64135
Washington4,76940
Wayne8,38052
Westchester144,05063
Wyoming4,44711
Yates1,69113

 
Yesterday, 35 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,448. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Allegany1
Bronx2
Cattaraugus1
Chautauqua1
Chemung2
Cortland1
Erie2
Kings4
Madison1
Monroe2
Montgomery1
Nassau1
Niagara1
Oneida2
Onondaga1
Orange2
Orleans1
Queens1
Rensselaer1
Saratoga1
Suffolk3
Ulster1
Warren1
Yates1

 
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

Yesterday, 19,179 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 19,346 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region763,526882703,254733
Central New York594,246472552,940429
Finger Lakes776,815788725,524747
Long Island1,929,0402,5801,724,8003,264
Mid-Hudson1,492,7062,0101,330,3471,734
Mohawk Valley298,651348277,436287
New York City6,877,83110,3226,167,45110,620
North Country276,781197251,133144
Southern Tier397,545586368,001355
Western New York853,753994786,8471,033
Statewide14,260,89419,17912,887,73319,346

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above. 

Question Hospital Nursing Home ACF LHCSA Hospice CHHA Total 
Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated3195 (0.62%)1,667 (1.12%)229 (0.75%)5,585 (1.97%)51 (0.82%)59 (0.42%)10,786
Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated1,571 (0.30%)83 (0.06%)26 (0.09%)1,915 (0.67%)68 (1.10%)67 (0.48%)3,730
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated2,863 (0.56%)951 (0.64%)102 (0.34%)8,980 (3.16%)20 (0.32%)81 (0.57%)12,997
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose61 (0.01%)1,196 (0.80%)380 (1.25%)3,745 (1.32%)2 (0.03%)9 (0.06%)5,393
Total INACTIVE employees from categories above7,6903,89773720,22514121632,906
Total ACTIVE employees reported 10/26/21508,023145,19429,699263,9116,04313,882966,752
Grand Total515,713149,09130,436284,1366,18414,098999,658

Percentages are estimates. They are based on self-reported data for 10/26/21. The denominators are active employees reported for 10/26/21 plus the inactive categories above; they do not include workforce fluctuations that may have occurred in addition to these categories above.

