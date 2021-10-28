New York State COVID-19 update for October 27th

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“While our numbers are holding steady, it is crucial that New Yorkers remain vigilant in combatting COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “I want to encourage those who remain unvaccinated to get their vaccine as soon as possible. The vaccine lessens the severity of the virus and is our best hope in putting an end to COVID once and for all. While we continue to stop the spread of this virus, we’re also fighting the pandemic on another front: vaccine misinformation. That is why we launched our #GetTheVax Facts campaign today, ensuring New Yorkers have the facts it comes to making a decision about their health.”



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:



· Test Results Reported – 166,067

· Total Positive – 4,284

· Percent Positive – 2.58%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.11%

· Patient Hospitalization – 1,996 (-48)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 245

· Patients in ICU – 454 (0)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 262 (+6)

· Total Discharges – 207,408

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 35

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,448

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,845

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

· Total vaccine doses administered – 26,836,021

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 91,711

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 423,511

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.8%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 76.2%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.9%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 78.2%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.0%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.7%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.3%



Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, October 24, 2021 Monday, October 25, 2021 Tuesday, October 26, 2021 Capital Region 3.67% 3.64% 3.58% Central New York 4.24% 4.26% 4.28% Finger Lakes 4.40% 4.43% 4.38% Long Island 2.19% 2.16% 2.13% Mid-Hudson 1.91% 1.90% 1.85% Mohawk Valley 3.95% 3.85% 4.01% New York City 1.05% 1.00% 0.98% North Country 4.78% 4.81% 4.80% Southern Tier 3.03% 3.06% 3.07% Western New York 4.48% 4.65% 4.83% Statewide 2.10% 2.09% 2.11%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Sunday, October 24, 2021 Monday, October 25, 2021 Tuesday, October 26, 2021 Bronx 0.90% 0.89% 0.86% Kings 1.34% 1.26% 1.21% New York 0.72% 0.69% 0.70% Queens 0.99% 0.94% 0.92% Richmond 1.51% 1.51% 1.47%



Yesterday, 4,284 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,520,231. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 31,274 100 Allegany 4,762 38 Broome 24,931 69 Cattaraugus 7,989 105 Cayuga 8,774 16 Chautauqua 12,641 71 Chemung 11,146 54 Chenango 4,762 13 Clinton 6,880 27 Columbia 5,070 10 Cortland 5,448 24 Delaware 3,623 19 Dutchess 35,864 30 Erie 107,938 389 Essex 2,393 13 Franklin 4,391 21 Fulton 6,516 43 Genesee 7,166 34 Greene 4,448 14 Hamilton 439 0 Herkimer 6,967 54 Jefferson 9,157 71 Lewis 3,681 17 Livingston 5,845 26 Madison 6,334 31 Monroe 85,441 237 Montgomery 6,103 29 Nassau 215,425 198 Niagara 24,431 100 NYC 1,095,102 784 Oneida 29,040 94 Onondaga 52,942 256 Ontario 9,520 40 Orange 57,971 93 Orleans 4,449 25 Oswego 11,988 75 Otsego 4,656 24 Putnam 12,578 21 Rensselaer 15,081 57 Rockland 53,426 58 Saratoga 20,661 79 Schenectady 17,072 80 Schoharie 2,350 8 Schuyler 1,569 9 Seneca 2,778 8 St. Lawrence 10,844 72 Steuben 10,363 41 Suffolk 241,171 283 Sullivan 8,577 20 Tioga 5,248 39 Tompkins 6,607 24 Ulster 17,421 27 Warren 5,641 35 Washington 4,769 40 Wayne 8,380 52 Westchester 144,050 63 Wyoming 4,447 11 Yates 1,691 13



Yesterday, 35 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,448. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Allegany 1 Bronx 2 Cattaraugus 1 Chautauqua 1 Chemung 2 Cortland 1 Erie 2 Kings 4 Madison 1 Monroe 2 Montgomery 1 Nassau 1 Niagara 1 Oneida 2 Onondaga 1 Orange 2 Orleans 1 Queens 1 Rensselaer 1 Saratoga 1 Suffolk 3 Ulster 1 Warren 1 Yates 1



All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 19,179 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 19,346 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 763,526 882 703,254 733 Central New York 594,246 472 552,940 429 Finger Lakes 776,815 788 725,524 747 Long Island 1,929,040 2,580 1,724,800 3,264 Mid-Hudson 1,492,706 2,010 1,330,347 1,734 Mohawk Valley 298,651 348 277,436 287 New York City 6,877,831 10,322 6,167,451 10,620 North Country 276,781 197 251,133 144 Southern Tier 397,545 586 368,001 355 Western New York 853,753 994 786,847 1,033 Statewide 14,260,894 19,179 12,887,733 19,346

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

Question Hospital Nursing Home ACF LHCSA Hospice CHHA Total Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated 3195 (0.62%) 1,667 (1.12%) 229 (0.75%) 5,585 (1.97%) 51 (0.82%) 59 (0.42%) 10,786 Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated 1,571 (0.30%) 83 (0.06%) 26 (0.09%) 1,915 (0.67%) 68 (1.10%) 67 (0.48%) 3,730 Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated 2,863 (0.56%) 951 (0.64%) 102 (0.34%) 8,980 (3.16%) 20 (0.32%) 81 (0.57%) 12,997 Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose 61 (0.01%) 1,196 (0.80%) 380 (1.25%) 3,745 (1.32%) 2 (0.03%) 9 (0.06%) 5,393 Total INACTIVE employees from categories above 7,690 3,897 737 20,225 141 216 32,906 Total ACTIVE employees reported 10/26/21 508,023 145,194 29,699 263,911 6,043 13,882 966,752 Grand Total 515,713 149,091 30,436 284,136 6,184 14,098 999,658

Percentages are estimates. They are based on self-reported data for 10/26/21. The denominators are active employees reported for 10/26/21 plus the inactive categories above; they do not include workforce fluctuations that may have occurred in addition to these categories above.