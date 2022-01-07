NEW YORK STATE ( WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul released New York State’s COVID-19 progress as of January 7, 2022.
“My administration is hard at work making testing, vaccines, boosters and masks more widely available in to fight this winter surge,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “While we are prepared to deal with whatever comes our way using the tools we know are effective, it will take a concerted effort on the part of every New Yorker to beat this pandemic and protect our loved ones.” “
Get your vaccine if you haven’t yet and the booster if you have, mask up, exercise caution while in indoor public spaces and we’ll make it through this, together,” Governor Hochul added.
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 377,160
- Total Positive – 82,094
- Percent Positive – 21.77%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 22.36%
- Patient Hospitalization – 11,548 (+364)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 2,058
- Patients in ICU – 1449 (+45)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 704 (+9)
- Total Discharges – 240,003 (+1,661)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 155
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49,185
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,859
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 34,189,723
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 106,978
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 538,240
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.2%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows
|Region
|January 4, 2022
|January 5, 2022
|January 6, 2022
|Capital Region
|171.19
|189.67
|199.43
|Central New York
|203.56
|217.66
|239.91
|Finger Lakes
|145.10
|158.94
|172.37
|Long Island
|416.72
|423.40
|411.38
|Mid-Hudson
|327.90
|334.36
|338.51
|Mohawk Valley
|145.09
|158.31
|172.65
|New York City
|468.22
|471.91
|473.86
|North Country
|109.08
|124.22
|136.39
|Southern Tier
|142.19
|157.02
|171.06
|Western New York
|201.70
|207.50
|223.67
|Statewide
|352.06
|359.36
|363.41
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|January 4, 2022
|January 5, 2022
|January 6, 2022
|Capital Region
|18.04%
|18.72%
|18.94%
|Central New York
|20.42%
|20.70%
|22.02%
|Finger Lakes
|18.94%
|19.44%
|20.04%
|Long Island
|26.36%
|26.76%
|26.58%
|Mid-Hudson
|23.31%
|23.10%
|23.08%
|Mohawk Valley
|16.21%
|16.89%
|17.18%
|New York City
|22.51%
|22.42%
|22.16%
|North Country
|15.02%
|15.79%
|16.07%
|Southern Tier
|15.94%
|15.70%
|15.58%
|Western New York
|20.05%
|20.68%
|21.31%
|Statewide
|22.45%
|22.48%
|22.36%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|January 4, 2022
|January 5, 2022
|January 6, 2022
|Bronx
|27.82%
|27.53%
|26.65%
|Kings
|21.23%
|20.99%
|20.69%
|New York
|18.07%
|17.85%
|17.75%
|Queens
|24.14%
|24.32%
|24.28%
|Richmond
|24.10%
|24.47%
|23.98%
Yesterday, 82,094 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 3,966,695. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|45,231
|874
|Allegany
|7,268
|54
|Broome
|36,196
|577
|Cattaraugus
|12,076
|115
|Cayuga
|12,434
|215
|Chautauqua
|18,708
|186
|Chemung
|16,251
|302
|Chenango
|7,204
|84
|Clinton
|10,889
|249
|Columbia
|7,538
|115
|Cortland
|7,836
|107
|Delaware
|5,977
|97
|Dutchess
|51,105
|1,102
|Erie
|165,133
|3,443
|Essex
|4,062
|75
|Franklin
|6,882
|92
|Fulton
|9,626
|149
|Genesee
|10,896
|180
|Greene
|6,696
|115
|Hamilton
|692
|12
|Herkimer
|10,893
|131
|Jefferson
|14,355
|273
|Lewis
|5,005
|52
|Livingston
|9,077
|145
|Madison
|9,815
|114
|Monroe
|123,692
|2,098
|Montgomery
|9,050
|167
|Nassau
|336,980
|6,110
|Niagara
|37,879
|607
|NYC
|1,823,545
|44,278
|Oneida
|42,274
|559
|Onondaga
|80,188
|2,084
|Ontario
|15,226
|221
|Orange
|85,753
|1,466
|Orleans
|6,865
|75
|Oswego
|18,675
|253
|Otsego
|7,161
|115
|Putnam
|19,290
|408
|Rensselaer
|23,354
|502
|Rockland
|75,775
|1,511
|Saratoga
|34,555
|705
|Schenectady
|24,963
|521
|Schoharie
|3,669
|46
|Schuyler
|2,596
|39
|Seneca
|4,254
|43
|St. Lawrence
|15,966
|176
|Steuben
|15,413
|182
|Suffolk
|359,671
|5,394
|Sullivan
|14,026
|304
|Tioga
|8,231
|135
|Tompkins
|12,813
|282
|Ulster
|24,346
|379
|Warren
|10,094
|160
|Washington
|9,085
|134
|Wayne
|13,186
|188
|Westchester
|207,055
|3,980
|Wyoming
|6,675
|79
|Yates
|2,545
|35
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|Current hospitalizations
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|361
|277
|77%
|84
|23%
|Central New York
|262
|210
|80%
|52
|20%
|Finger Lakes
|603
|401
|67%
|202
|33%
|Long Island
|2,060
|1,273
|62%
|787
|38%
|Mid-Hudson
|1,231
|793
|64%
|438
|36%
|Mohawk Valley
|133
|88
|66%
|45
|34%
|New York City
|6,052
|2,992
|49%
|3,060
|51%
|North Country
|95
|64
|67%
|31
|33%
|Southern Tier
|214
|131
|61%
|83
|39%
|Western New York
|537
|391
|73%
|146
|27%
|Statewide
|11,548
|6,620
|57%
|4,928
|43%
Given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to report the percentage of Omicron variants as uploaded to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than to report counts of individual cases.
This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-variant-data
Data today in the GISAID database, the largest repository of SARS-CoV-2 sequences in the world, show the Omicron variant comprised 94% of uploaded sequences from NYS between 12/24/21 and 1/6/22.
This higher level than that reported yesterday reflects the expected fluctuations in the database with uploading batches of data from sequencing laboratories. It indicates that Omicron continues to circulate at an extremely high level across the state although there may be regional differences.
These cannot be measured with statistical precision due to low sample numbers in the data from the last several days, which is a result of the inherent time lag from sample collection to testing, sequencing and data upload.
It should be noted that similar data reported from the CDC, updated this week, uses a statistical model to project the variant percentages for a more recent timeframe. This projection approach partly explains the different percentages for the Omicron variant reported by CDC.
Yesterday, 155 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 49,185. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|2
|Bronx
|11
|Broome
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Chenango
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|8
|Fulton
|1
|Greene
|1
|Herkimer
|1
|Kings
|19
|Lewis
|1
|Livingston
|1
|Manhattan
|11
|Monroe
|6
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|15
|Niagara
|5
|Onondaga
|4
|Orange
|6
|Queens
|22
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|6
|Rockland
|1
|Saratoga
|2
|Schoharie
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|13
|Sullivan
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|8
Yesterday, 20,560 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 16,559 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|944,175
|650
|860,118
|873
|Central New York
|631,513
|439
|583,209
|467
|Finger Lakes
|841,647
|718
|776,548
|1,068
|Long Island
|2,103,327
|2,403
|1,854,762
|2,080
|Mid-Hudson
|1,645,930
|1,999
|1,433,695
|1,950
|Mohawk Valley
|318,120
|216
|294,284
|304
|New York City
|7,702,739
|12,837
|6,731,134
|8,339
|North Country
|295,531
|163
|266,608
|241
|Southern Tier
|428,838
|340
|391,512
|387
|Western New York
|929,316
|795
|847,864
|850
|Statewide
|15,841,136
|20,560
|14,039,734
|16,559
|Booster/Additional Shots
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Increase over past 7 days
|Capital Region
|375,079
|4,070
|18,345
|Central New York
|237,503
|2,920
|12,778
|Finger Lakes
|380,375
|4,474
|19,777
|Long Island
|726,962
|9,552
|47,336
|Mid-Hudson
|587,978
|7,686
|35,883
|Mohawk Valley
|129,942
|1,622
|6,414
|New York City
|1,815,409
|22,304
|124,290
|North Country
|111,226
|1,714
|5,988
|Southern Tier
|173,725
|1,858
|8,890
|Western New York
|419,839
|3,966
|19,201
|Statewide
|4,958,038
|60,166
|298,902
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.