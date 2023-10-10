ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Firefighters from across the state are being remembered for their service and their sacrifice. Twenty-nine names were added to the New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial wall in Albany.

“Of the twenty-nine added this year fifteen, over half, were related to their Illnesses that they contracted as a result of their engagement in the rescue and recovery efforts after the attacks on 9/11,” said James Cable, New York State’s Fire Administrator.

One of those firefighters is Owen Carlock, a member of the New York City Fire Department. His brother said he arrived on the scene to help just as the second World Trade Center was coming down.

“He was a kind man, a fun guy,” said Gil Carlock, Owen Carlock’s brother. “You could always rely on him. He wasn’t afraid of anything. He was a good man.”

Also being remembered is Jason Arno, a member of Buffalo’s fire department, who lost his life battling a large fire back in March.

“He only had a short time on the department with us, but he made such an impact,” said William Renaldo, Commissioner of the Buffalo Fire Department. “He was a great young man just infectious everything you would want in a firefighter. He was one of the best and brightest. It was a tragic loss, a big loss for us.”

Cable said it is important to recognize those who died in the line of duty, but also their family members who have sacrificed so much.

“Missed meals, missed holidays, and now that their loved one is gone, we have to remember and support them,” explained Cable. “So here it’s a gathering where we can offer our sympathy. We can offer support and assure them that their loved ones will never be forgotten.”