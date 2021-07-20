New York State Independent Redistricting Commission holding public meeting for CNY residents

(WETM) – Residents in the Southern Tier and Central New York will have an opportunity to make their voices heard as New York continues to evaluate how congressional districts will be shaped.

The New York State Independent Redistricting Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on August 9 at 2 p.m. as the future of several local congressional districts remain up in the air amid New York’s decline in population.

Participants will have up to three minutes of speaking time and are encouraged to submit written testimony. This includes, but is not limited to: how do you as a resident feel about the current lines outlining your district? What would you like the IRC to know about your community of interest? All hearings will be recorded for public record, as well as live-streamed.

These virtual public hearings with communities throughout the State will occur before the Census data is released in August.

Assemblyman Christopher S. Friend encouraged voters to attend the virtual meeting and submit their testimony and questions to the commission.

“Currently we have a truly Independent Redistricting Commission which is seeking the engagement of the public on how they would like their legislative and congressional districts drawn to best represent them. I urge residents to participate in the upcoming Sothern Tier and Central New York virtual hearing so their voices are heard,” said Friend. “It is important that we let the Legislature, which has designs in interfering with this independent work, know that the people are the ones who must and should have a say in our district outlines, not those with political interests.”

To submit your questions for the hearing, visit the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission website.