New York State marijuana opt-out tracker

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While some municipalities have decided to opt out of adult-use marijuana dispensaries and/or on-site consumption lounges in their jurisdiction. Failure to comply before the cutoff date will automatically enter a municipality into the retail market.
The Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act enacted in March allows municipalities this option until December 31. However, failure to act before this deadline does not necessarily guarantee a dispensary and/or consumption lounge to be located within their borders. While municipalities choose to opt out by Dec. 31, localities can always opt back in.
The Rockefeller Institute of Government has been monitoring the opt-out decision-making process of towns, villages, and cities across the state, and has launched newly launched the Marijuana Opt-Out Tracker to track the status of the opt-out process as it is happening. The Opt-Out Tracker monitors the activities of the municipalities’ decision-making process by reviewing local governing boards, newspaper articles, legal notices for public hearings, the passage of local laws, and submissions of local laws to the Department of State.
Albany County
- Altamont (Village) opt-out to both, decision as of October 5
- Coeymans (Town) opt-in for dispenseries, with opt-out to consumption sites, decision as of November 22
- Colonie (Town) opt-in for dispenseries, with consumption on sites only, decision as of September 9
- Colonie (Village) opt-in for dispenseries decision as of October 4, with consumption on sites to be voted in December
- Guilderland (Town) opt-out to both decisions as of October 19
- Menands (Village) opt-out for dispenseries, with consumption on sites only, decision as of September 27
- Revena (Village) opt-out for dispenseries, with consumption on sites only, decision as of November 16
- Rensselearville (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of November 11
- Watervilet (City) opt-out to both, decision as of October 21
Rensselaer County
- Berlin (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of August 9
- Burnswick (Town) public hearing being held December 9
- East Greenbush (Town) public hearing being held December 2
- Hoosick (Town) public hearing being held December 13
- Nassau (Village) public hearing being held December 22
- Petesburgh (Town) opt-in to both, decision as of May 17
- Pittstown (Town) opt-in to both, decision as of May 10
- Poestenkill (Town) opt-in to both, decision as of July 15
- Sandlake (Town) pubic hearing being held December 8
- Schodack (Town) public hearing being held December 9
Saratoga County
- Ballston Spa (Town) opt-in for dispenseries, with opt-out to consumption sites, decision as of September 14
- Ballston Spa (Village) opt-in for dispenseries, with no decison on consumption sites
- Charlton (Town) no decision, public hearing held November 8
- Clffton Park (Town) public hearing being held December 6
- Corinth (Town) opt-in to both, decision as of July 21
- Day (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of September 13
- Galway (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of September 14
- Galway (Village) opt-out to both, decision as of October 21
- Halfmoon (Town) no decision on depenseries, considering on site consumption only, public hearing held November 3
- Mechanicville (City) opt-in for dispenseries, with opt-out to consumption sites, decision as of November 10
- Milton (Town) opt-in for dispenseries, with opt-out to consumption sites, decision as of November 24
- Northumberland (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of November 4
- Providence (Town) no decision, public hearing held November 18
- Saratoga Springs (City) opt-in to both, as of December 2
- Stillwater (Town) no decision, public hearing held September 16
- Stillwater (Village) opt-in to both, as of April 4
- Victory (Village) opt-in to both, as of September 14
- Waterford (Village) opt-in to both, as of October 13
- Wilton (Town) opt-in to both, as of June 3
Schenectady County
- Glenville (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of November 3
- Niskayuna (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of November 18
Schoharie County
- Cobleskill (Town) no decision, public hearing held November 18
- Cobleskill (Village) no decision, public hearing held November 16
- Jefferson (Town) opt-out to both, as of November 4
- Middleburgh (Village) public hearing being held December 6
- Richmondville (Village) no decision, public hearing held November 13
- Sharon (Town) opt-out to both, as of November 3
- Summit (Town) no decision, public hearing held November 18
Montgomery County
- Amsterdam (Town) opt-in for dispenseries, with opt-out to consumption sites, decision as of September 10
- Fonda (Village) opt-out to both, as of October 6
- Glen (Town) opt-out to both, as of September 13
- Palatine Bridge (Village) opt-in to both, decision as of September 21
Fulton County
- Dolgeville (Village) opt-out to both, decision as of July 19
- Northhampton (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of July 21
- Northville (Village) opt-in to both, decision as of August 17
Greene County
- Jewett (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of November 10
- New Baltimore (Town) public hearing being held December 13
- Windham (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of September 9
Columbia County
- Ancram (Town) opt-out for dispenseries, with no decison on consumption sites, public hearing held October 21
- Chatham (Town) no decision, public hearing held on November 18
- Chatham (Village) opt-out to both, decision as of November 8
- Claverack (Town) opt-out for dispenseries, with no decison on consumption sites, public hearing held December 9
- Clermont (Town) no decision, public hearing held on November 1
- Copake (Town) opt-in to dispenseries as of November 11, public hearing being held December 9 on consumption sites
- Germantown (Town) opt-in on both, decision as of July 13
- Greenport (Town) no decision, public hearing held on November 29
- Hiilsdale (Town) no decision, public hearing held on October 6
- Kinderhook (Town) pubic hearing being held December 6
- Kinderhook (Village) public hearing held December 8
- Livingston (Town) public hearing being held December 9
- New Lebanon (Town) opt-in to both, decision as of July 13
- Valatie (Village) public hearing being held December 14
Warren County
- Bolton (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of September 7
- Lake George (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of November 10
- Lake George (Village) opt-out to both, decision as of November 15
- Qeensbury (Town) opt-in to both, decision as of July 26
- Stony Creek (Town) no decision, hearing held October 19
- Warrensburg (Town) opt-in to both, decision as of August 11
Washington County
- Granville (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of October 21
- Granville (Village) public hearing being held December 6
- Greenwich (Town) opt-out to both, decision as of November 11
- Hampton (Town) opt-in for dispenseries, with opt-out to consumption sites, decision as of September 30