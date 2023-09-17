MATTYDALE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are looking for 36-year-old Bailey Young, who was last seen leaving her residence on Earl Avenue in Mattydale on Sept. 16.

Young is a white female with reddish-brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 110 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue Powell lacrosse crew neck sweatshirt, black exercise pants, black Nike Air Max sneakers and a blue/gray baseball cap, according to NYSP.

Young is considered a vulnerable adult, said Jack Keller, the Public Information Officer for NYSP Troop D.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call State Police at 315-366-6000.