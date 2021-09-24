New York students call for better handling of racism, sexism at high school

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “We’re all in this together” was one of several chants heard on Thursday outside Queensbury High School, around 45 voices strong.

Another was “Queensbury is racist.”

The group of high school students stood outside on Wednesday to call for better handling of racist words and acts among students, something that student Marcus Anthony Jackson said he and his friends have experienced there for a long time.

“A girl called one of my close friends a wild monkey,” Jackson said, circled by fellow protestors, many holding signs. “And that just set us off.”

Other students, like Raeonna Murphy, talked about double standards she’s encountered in the school dress code, referring to how much can be seen through shorts she sees boys in the school wearing.

“I’m a girl, and I can’t wear spaghetti straps.”

The crowd started outside the building, and moved up to stand near the road, gathering car horn honks from some passersby.

The protest was overseen by some members of Queensbury High School staff, who deferred comment to Queensbury Union Free School District Superintendent Kyle Gannon.

Gannon was not available for comment on Wednesday.