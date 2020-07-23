New York to launch new COVID-19 ad campaign targeting young people

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) –Jefferson County Public Health Services reported that young people represent the majority of the COVID-19 cases throughout July 2020.
Health officials confirmed 62% of COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County throughout the month have been between the ages of 20 and 39.
Governor Andrew Cuomo also reported on July 23, that the weekly average COVID-19 rate among 21 to 30-year-olds has increased to 13.2 percent from a previous 9.9 percent. He announced his launch of a new ad campaign targeting young people throughout New York State.
Jefferson County Public Health Services posted the following image on their Facebook to promote safe COVID-19 habits.
