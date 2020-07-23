New York to launch new COVID-19 ad campaign targeting young people

A sign in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Thursday, June 18, 2020, asks people to maintain social distancing on the beach. People are flocking to South Carolina’s beaches for vacation after being cooped up by COVID-19 for months. But the virus is taking no vacation as the state has rocketed into the top five in the country in cases divided by population. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) –Jefferson County Public Health Services reported that young people represent the majority of the COVID-19 cases throughout July 2020.

Health officials confirmed 62% of COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County throughout the month have been between the ages of 20 and 39.

Governor Andrew Cuomo also reported on July 23, that the weekly average COVID-19 rate among 21 to 30-year-olds has increased to 13.2 percent from a previous 9.9 percent. He announced his launch of a new ad campaign targeting young people throughout New York State.

Jefferson County Public Health Services posted the following image on their Facebook to promote safe COVID-19 habits.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.