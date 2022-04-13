QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious crash between a motorcycle and a small SUV. Police said the crash took place around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday on Quaker Road in the town of Queensbury.

The motorcyclist, 25-year-old Jasmine Earnest, of Halfmoon, was ejected and sustained life-threatening injuries. She was airlifted to Albany Medical Center.

Police said a motorcycle being driven by Jasmine Earnest, 25, of Halfmoon,

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said. It remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 743-2500.