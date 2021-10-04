New York’s Cannabis Control Board schedules first meeting for Oct. 5

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York Governor Kathy Hochul made two appointments to the Cannabis Control Board on September 22 after months of delay. On Tuesday, October 5 the Board will have its first meeting, six months after lawmakers agreed to legalize recreational marijuana.

The virtual meeting will be live-streamed on the Office of Cannabis Management’s (OCM) website beginning at 1:30 p.m. The executive directors report, ethics discussion, as well as an outreach/education update are all on the Board’s meeting agenda.

“On September 22, 2021, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the final appointments to the five-member Cannabis Control Board. The Cannabis Control Board will create and implement a comprehensive regulatory framework for New York’s cannabis industry, including issuing applications and licenses to cannabis businesses and drafting the rules and regulations which will govern the new industry,” it said on the agenda posted on the OCM’s website.

The meeting link will be available on October 5, on the OCM’s website. The link is also on the meeting agenda below. The second meeting will be scheduled at the end of Tuesday’s meeting. The meeting video and transcripts will be made available after the meeting, according to OCM’s website.