CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — You can be a summertime lifesaver by giving blood this season.

NewsChannel 9 will be hosting the Holiday Heroes Blood Drive with the American Red Cross on July 5 from noon to 6 p.m.

Donors can come to any of our four locations to give blood:

Destiny USA | 9090 Destiny USA Drive | Syracuse, NY 13204

Believers’ Chapel | 614 South 4th Street (Route 481) | Fulton, NY 13069

Manlius Fire Department | 8200 Cazenovia Road | Manlius, NY 13104

First Baptist Church | 27 Broad St. | Hamilton, NY 13346

You will need to make an appointment to give blood. Appointments can be made online at RedCrossBlood.org, by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App with the sponsor code: WSYR.

All donors will receive a Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last, and all donors who give blood up until July 11 with the American Red Cross will receive a Red Cross dry bag while supplies last.