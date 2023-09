ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Video taken from the uniform camera of an Oneida Police sergeant, obtained first by NewsChannel 9, shows the moment a ruptured gas line fueled a home on West Elm Street to explode.

The blast knocked over first responders, some ducking for cover.

Police say the utility line was severed by an SUV that crashed into the home, stolen by the 17-year-old driver.