SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow will see his time as mayor of the Port City come to a close at the end of the year.

Although he is Republican Barlow has been known to work with fellow Democrats to get things done for Oswego. Barlow has also worked with Democrat leaders at the state level to revitalize the Port City.

Downtown Oswego is almost unrecognizable with all of the projects that have been completed in the city.

Mayor Barlow sat down with Andrew Donovan to review his time as mayor.

