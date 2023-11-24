BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Police Department is now in charge of the investigation into Wednesday’s fatal vehicle crash at the Rainbow Bridge, and the head of the department said the investigation will be “long.”

The department’s crash management unit took over the investigation Wednesday night after the FBI found no explosive materials or signs of terrorism. NFPD Superintendent John Faso said the unit finished reconstruction work at the scene Thursday morning.

The Rainbow Bridge re-opened Thursday at 6:30 p.m., according to United States Customs and Border Protection.

“This is going to be a long investigation just due to the complexity of the scene and everything surrounding it,” Faso told News 4.

Faso said investigators used a scanning unit that recreates a three-dimensional image of the entire scene. All data has been collected from the scene, and NFPD investigators are now sifting through it at the office.

“It was a large scene, there was a lot of destruction and a lot to go through,” Faso said. “So, that’s the challenge right now for the crash management unit.”

Faso said he would not speculate on how long he expects the investigation to take.

“They’re going to take their time and make sure they do everything right and cover every base,” Faso said. “So, I’m not going to pressure them to hurry on anything — as long as it takes, it’s going to take.”

Video shows the car going at a high rate of speed in Niagara Falls, N.Y. before appearing to hit something and going airborne, eventually landing on a structure at or near the border inspection booths. The car then exploded and burst into flames, killing both occupants inside and leaving a border patrol officer with minor injuries.

Eyewitnesses at the scene of the crash and explosion, which caused all border crossings between the U.S. and Canada to be shut down for about five hours Wednesday, described the crash as “hard to believe” and “something you see in Hollywood or something.”

“As far as a traffic accident, from my time in law enforcement, not just my time being chief, I never have seen the amount of destruction and just the size of that scene,” Faso told News 4. “No, I’ve never experienced anything like it.”

Faso credited his department for gathering the information that led to the FBI and other agencies’ determination that the incident was not a terror attack.

Faso does not have any information on when the Rainbow Bridge will be back open.

“That’s out of my hands,” Faso said. “That’s totally up to the Bridge Commission and Customs.”