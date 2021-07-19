No criminal charges for Rochester police officer involved in fatal March shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Monroe County Grand Jury ruled Friday that Rochester Police Officer Matthew Drake was justified in the fatal shooting of Tyshon Jones outside the Open Door Mission on West Main Street in March.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says as a result, no criminal charges will be filed in connection to Jones’ death.

Investigators said officers were called to the Open Door Mission just before 3:00 a.m. on March 10 for the report of a man who entered the building and left with a number of knives. The grand jury was evidence indicating that man, Tyshon Jones, grabbed “a bucket of knives” from the kitchen and fled on foot.

Police found Jones, 29, near Cascade Drive at Industrial Street, where they said he appeared to be cutting himself. Body camera footage released in the days after the incident show officers retreating with guns drawn, ordering Jones to drop the knife, and requesting a bean bag gun to the scene.

Investigators said when Jones charged at Officer Drake with the knife, Drake nearly fell. Drake then shot Jones 5 times from a distance of about 13 feet, while investigators said Jones was still approaching.

Drake was placed on administrative leave pending the results of internal and criminal investigations, as per department protocol.

After reviewing the body camera footage, surveillance footage from a nearby building, and witness testimony, a grand jury determined Drake’s conduct was justified Friday. It found “No Cause for Action” against Drake, meaning no criminal charges will be filed.

