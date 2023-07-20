SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 2 through July 8.

All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed!

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:

FACILITYADDRESSLOCATIONDATE
Big Bowl Chinese Restaurant5194 West Taft RoadClay7/5/2023
Big Don’s Wild River Mini Golf8408 Button RoadCicero7/6/2023
Burdicks Tavern6600 South Salina StreetOnondaga7/5/2023
Burger King Restaurant #2937843 Brewerton RoadCicero7/5/2023
Dock’s Grill @ Pirates Cove Marina9170 Horseshoe Island RoadClay7/7/2023
Domino’s80 Smokey Hollow RoadLysander7/6/2023
Erma’s Island484 South Salina StreetSyracuse7/6/2023
Fireside Inn2345 West Genesee RoadLysander7/7/2023
Five Guys3179 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt7/6/2023
Five Guys727 South Crouse AvenueSyracuse7/7/2023
Freedom Commons Academy450 Burt StreetSyracuse7/7/2023
Jreck Subs1601 Valley DriveSyracuse7/6/2023
Karam Dharam Corp7 Limetree RoadOnondaga County7/7/2023
Lakeshore Pizza6969 Lakeshore RoadCicero7/7/2023
LeMoyne College – Concessions1419 Salt Springs RoadDewitt7/6/2023
LeMoyne College – Dolphin Den1419 Salt Springs RoadDewitt7/6/2023
LeMoyne College – La Casse Dining Ce1419 Salt Springs RoadDewitt7/6/2023
Rice Box650 James StreetSyracuse7/5/2023
Taco Bell #48013716 Brewerton RoadSalina7/6/2023