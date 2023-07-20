SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 2 through July 8.
All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed!
Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:
|FACILITY
|ADDRESS
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Big Bowl Chinese Restaurant
|5194 West Taft Road
|Clay
|7/5/2023
|Big Don’s Wild River Mini Golf
|8408 Button Road
|Cicero
|7/6/2023
|Burdicks Tavern
|6600 South Salina Street
|Onondaga
|7/5/2023
|Burger King Restaurant #293
|7843 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|7/5/2023
|Dock’s Grill @ Pirates Cove Marina
|9170 Horseshoe Island Road
|Clay
|7/7/2023
|Domino’s
|80 Smokey Hollow Road
|Lysander
|7/6/2023
|Erma’s Island
|484 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|7/6/2023
|Fireside Inn
|2345 West Genesee Road
|Lysander
|7/7/2023
|Five Guys
|3179 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|7/6/2023
|Five Guys
|727 South Crouse Avenue
|Syracuse
|7/7/2023
|Freedom Commons Academy
|450 Burt Street
|Syracuse
|7/7/2023
|Jreck Subs
|1601 Valley Drive
|Syracuse
|7/6/2023
|Karam Dharam Corp
|7 Limetree Road
|Onondaga County
|7/7/2023
|Lakeshore Pizza
|6969 Lakeshore Road
|Cicero
|7/7/2023
|LeMoyne College – Concessions
|1419 Salt Springs Road
|Dewitt
|7/6/2023
|LeMoyne College – Dolphin Den
|1419 Salt Springs Road
|Dewitt
|7/6/2023
|LeMoyne College – La Casse Dining Ce
|1419 Salt Springs Road
|Dewitt
|7/6/2023
|Rice Box
|650 James Street
|Syracuse
|7/5/2023
|Taco Bell #4801
|3716 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|7/6/2023