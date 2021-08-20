North Country Weekend Calendar: Classical music makes its return to Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Music Festival is back in the village this weekend, ringing in a North Country Weekend Calendar with a classical overture.

The festival features performances by professionals who have been itching to get back to their violins, horns and more since the COVID-19 pandemic. Your chance to see and hear their return runs from Aug. 18-25.

It won’t be a totally dry weekend, though. Friday looks to be mostly cloudy with a high of 83, but the rain is expected to return on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

Lake George Tri Camp

What: The first annual Lake George Triathalon training camp. Features swimming, video gate analysis, and bike and running time with coach Dr. Mike Halstead and Alpha Win race director Tommy Struzzeri. Signups online. Triathlon set for Sept. 4-5.

When: Friday, Aug. 20 – Sunday, Aug. 22

Friday, Aug. 20 – Sunday, Aug. 22 Where: Battleground Park State Campground, 2224 Route 9, Lake George

Annual Firemen’s Family Summer Festival and Craft Show

What: Annual craft show fundraiser by and for Lake George Volunteer Fire Department. Includes music, food and children’s activities.

When: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 – Saturday, Aug. 21; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 – Saturday, Aug. 21; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 Where: Shepard Park, Lake George

Lake George Music Festival

What: Series of classical performances in Lake George. Friday’s schedule includes Fantaisie for Violin and Harp, Op. 124 (1907), Camille Saint-Saëns (1835 – 1921); Barbora Kolářová violin, Rosanna Moore harp; Three Sarabandes: dance suite for string quartet (2018), Molly Herron (2020 LGMF composition competition winner); Sophia Szokolay and Alyssa Wang violins, Jiawei Yan viola, Jesse Christeson cello; Furtive movements (2014), Ted Hearne (b. 1982) Evan Kahn cello, Dylan DiMauro percussion; Monochrome (2005), Jonathan Bailey Holland (b. 1974); Michael Avitabile flute, Gregory Lewis violin, Mia Barcia-Colombo cello, Sun-A Park piano; The Firebird (1910), Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971) arr. Guido Agosti (1901-1989); Sung-Soo Cho piano

When: 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20

7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 Where: Carriage House at Fort William Henry, 48 Canada St., Lake George

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 (1 of 2)

Lake George Open Water Swim

What: 2.5K, 5K or 10K options. $85-$110 registration fee depending on distance. Price includes swim course, refreshments, swim cap, shirt and medal. Swim includes awards.

When: Saturday, Aug. 21

Saturday, Aug. 21 Where: Hague

Adoption Clinic at Walker’s Farm, Home & Tack

What: Dog and cat adoption clinic in coordination with several animal rescues and adoption centers.

When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 Where: Walker’s Farm, Home & Tack, 5565 State Route 4, Fort Ann

Lake George Music Festival

What: Series of classical performances in Lake George. Saturday includes a children’s concert and composer institute concert with the Rhythm Method String Quartet and student composers.

When: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 Where: Carriage House at Fort William Henry, 48 Canada St., Lake George

Irishbrook Concert Series: Beg, Steal or Borrow Northern Borne

What: Music, bonfire, music circles and camping. $40 admission. El CarroDel Taco food truck on site.

When: Gates open 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21

Gates open 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 Where: Irishbrook, 1048 County Route 59, Cambridge

33rd Annual Warrensburg Lobster Bake

What: Lobster bake with $20 takeout, featuring lobster, corn on the cob, baked potato and dessert. Hosted by Warrensburg Masonic Lodge.

When: 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21

3-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 Where: Warrensburg Masonic Lodge, 3893 Main St., Warrensburg

Under the Lights at Crandall Park car, truck and motorcycle show

What: Car show with live music and great food. $10 registration fee, all models and years welcome.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21

4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 Where: Crandall Park, Glens Falls

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 (2 of 2)

Wiawaka drive-thru takeout BBQ

What: Drive-thru BBQ takeout dinner, $20 per meal featuring pulled pork, BBQ chicken, cole slaw, macaroni salad, rolls and apple brownies. Fundraiser for Wiawaka House.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21

5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 Where: Wiawaka House, 3778 State Route 9L, Lake George

Journeys exhibition opening at North Country Arts

What: New gallery opening at North Country Arts in The Shirt Factory Gallery.

When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21

5-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 Where: The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St., Suite 120, Glens Falls

Glens Falls Greenjackets vs. Syracuse Smash

What: Glens Falls football game. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and military veterans, $4 for students ages 6 to 17. Free for active military.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 Where: East Field, 175 Dix Ave., Glens Falls

Nietzche! The Musical

What: Show presented by Kimerer LaMothe, hosted by Fort Salem Theater. Story of Friedrich Nietzsche in musical form, directed by Kyra Gee and music by Geoffrey Gee. Free admission.

When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21

7-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 Where: Fort Salem Theater, 11 East Broadway, Salem

Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

Epic Craft and Vendor Show

What: Craft show with vendors. Customers are invited to bring unwrapped toys to donate to Tri-County Marines Toys for Girls and Boys. Fashion show at 1 p.m.

When: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 Where: The Barn at French Mountain, 5 Mill Road, Lake George

James Street Quartet at Slyboro Ciderhouse

What: Classical and contemporary music by the James Street Quartet from Glens Falls, apired with craft hard cider and local artisan cheeses at Hicks Orchard. Donations appreciated.

When: 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22

4-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 Where: Slyboro Ciderhouse, 18 Hicks Road, Granville

Grumbellies Presents: Dinner and a Show with Bobby G. Rice

What: Singer-songwriter performing in Fort Ann.

When: 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22

4-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 Where: Grumbellies, 64 Catherine St., Fort Ann

Grandma’s Table

What: Dinner al fresco on Maple Street in Glens Falls, five-course dining by local chefs, all at a large table in the street. $50 per person.

When: 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22

4-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 Where: Maple Street, Glens Falls

