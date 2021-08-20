North Country Weekend Calendar: Classical music makes its return to Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Music Festival is back in the village this weekend, ringing in a North Country Weekend Calendar with a classical overture.
The festival features performances by professionals who have been itching to get back to their violins, horns and more since the COVID-19 pandemic. Your chance to see and hear their return runs from Aug. 18-25.
It won’t be a totally dry weekend, though. Friday looks to be mostly cloudy with a high of 83, but the rain is expected to return on Saturday and Sunday.
Lake George Tri Camp
- What: The first annual Lake George Triathalon training camp. Features swimming, video gate analysis, and bike and running time with coach Dr. Mike Halstead and Alpha Win race director Tommy Struzzeri. Signups online. Triathlon set for Sept. 4-5.
- When: Friday, Aug. 20 – Sunday, Aug. 22
- Where: Battleground Park State Campground, 2224 Route 9, Lake George
Annual Firemen’s Family Summer Festival and Craft Show
- What: Annual craft show fundraiser by and for Lake George Volunteer Fire Department. Includes music, food and children’s activities.
- When: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 – Saturday, Aug. 21; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22
- Where: Shepard Park, Lake George
Lake George Music Festival
- What: Series of classical performances in Lake George. Friday’s schedule includes Fantaisie for Violin and Harp, Op. 124 (1907), Camille Saint-Saëns (1835 – 1921); Barbora Kolářová violin, Rosanna Moore harp; Three Sarabandes: dance suite for string quartet (2018), Molly Herron (2020 LGMF composition competition winner); Sophia Szokolay and Alyssa Wang violins, Jiawei Yan viola, Jesse Christeson cello; Furtive movements (2014), Ted Hearne (b. 1982) Evan Kahn cello, Dylan DiMauro percussion; Monochrome (2005), Jonathan Bailey Holland (b. 1974); Michael Avitabile flute, Gregory Lewis violin, Mia Barcia-Colombo cello, Sun-A Park piano; The Firebird (1910), Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971) arr. Guido Agosti (1901-1989); Sung-Soo Cho piano
- When: 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20
- Where: Carriage House at Fort William Henry, 48 Canada St., Lake George
Lake George Open Water Swim
- What: 2.5K, 5K or 10K options. $85-$110 registration fee depending on distance. Price includes swim course, refreshments, swim cap, shirt and medal. Swim includes awards.
- When: Saturday, Aug. 21
- Where: Hague
Lake George Tri Camp
- What: The first annual Lake George Triathalon training camp. Features swimming, video gate analysis, and bike and running time with coach Dr. Mike Halstead and Alpha Win race director Tommy Struzzeri. Signups online. Triathlon set for Sept. 4-5.
- When: Friday, Aug. 20 – Sunday, Aug. 22
- Where: Battleground Park State Campground, 2224 Route 9, Lake George
Annual Firemen’s Family Summer Festival and Craft Show
- What: Annual craft show fundraiser by and for Lake George Volunteer Fire Department. Includes music, food and children’s activities.
- When: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 – Saturday, Aug. 21; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22
- Where: Shepard Park, Lake George
Adoption Clinic at Walker’s Farm, Home & Tack
- What: Dog and cat adoption clinic in coordination with several animal rescues and adoption centers.
- When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21
- Where: Walker’s Farm, Home & Tack, 5565 State Route 4, Fort Ann
Lake George Music Festival
- What: Series of classical performances in Lake George. Saturday includes a children’s concert and composer institute concert with the Rhythm Method String Quartet and student composers.
- When: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21
- Where: Carriage House at Fort William Henry, 48 Canada St., Lake George
Irishbrook Concert Series: Beg, Steal or Borrow Northern Borne
- What: Music, bonfire, music circles and camping. $40 admission. El CarroDel Taco food truck on site.
- When: Gates open 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21
- Where: Irishbrook, 1048 County Route 59, Cambridge
33rd Annual Warrensburg Lobster Bake
- What: Lobster bake with $20 takeout, featuring lobster, corn on the cob, baked potato and dessert. Hosted by Warrensburg Masonic Lodge.
- When: 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21
- Where: Warrensburg Masonic Lodge, 3893 Main St., Warrensburg
Under the Lights at Crandall Park car, truck and motorcycle show
- What: Car show with live music and great food. $10 registration fee, all models and years welcome.
- When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21
- Where: Crandall Park, Glens Falls
Wiawaka drive-thru takeout BBQ
- What: Drive-thru BBQ takeout dinner, $20 per meal featuring pulled pork, BBQ chicken, cole slaw, macaroni salad, rolls and apple brownies. Fundraiser for Wiawaka House.
- When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21
- Where: Wiawaka House, 3778 State Route 9L, Lake George
Journeys exhibition opening at North Country Arts
- What: New gallery opening at North Country Arts in The Shirt Factory Gallery.
- When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21
- Where: The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St., Suite 120, Glens Falls
Glens Falls Greenjackets vs. Syracuse Smash
- What: Glens Falls football game. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and military veterans, $4 for students ages 6 to 17. Free for active military.
- When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21
- Where: East Field, 175 Dix Ave., Glens Falls
Nietzche! The Musical
- What: Show presented by Kimerer LaMothe, hosted by Fort Salem Theater. Story of Friedrich Nietzsche in musical form, directed by Kyra Gee and music by Geoffrey Gee. Free admission.
- When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21
- Where: Fort Salem Theater, 11 East Broadway, Salem
Lake George Tri Camp
- What: The first annual Lake George Triathalon training camp. Features swimming, video gate analysis, and bike and running time with coach Dr. Mike Halstead and Alpha Win race director Tommy Struzzeri. Signups online. Triathlon set for Sept. 4-5.
- When: Friday, Aug. 20 – Sunday, Aug. 22
- Where: Battleground Park State Campground, 2224 Route 9, Lake George
Annual Firemen’s Family Summer Festival and Craft Show
- What: Annual craft show fundraiser by and for Lake George Volunteer Fire Department. Includes music, food and children’s activities.
- When: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 – Saturday, Aug. 21; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22
- Where: Shepard Park, Lake George
Epic Craft and Vendor Show
- What: Craft show with vendors. Customers are invited to bring unwrapped toys to donate to Tri-County Marines Toys for Girls and Boys. Fashion show at 1 p.m.
- When: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22
- Where: The Barn at French Mountain, 5 Mill Road, Lake George
James Street Quartet at Slyboro Ciderhouse
- What: Classical and contemporary music by the James Street Quartet from Glens Falls, apired with craft hard cider and local artisan cheeses at Hicks Orchard. Donations appreciated.
- When: 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22
- Where: Slyboro Ciderhouse, 18 Hicks Road, Granville
Grumbellies Presents: Dinner and a Show with Bobby G. Rice
- What: Singer-songwriter performing in Fort Ann.
- When: 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22
- Where: Grumbellies, 64 Catherine St., Fort Ann
Grandma’s Table
- What: Dinner al fresco on Maple Street in Glens Falls, five-course dining by local chefs, all at a large table in the street. $50 per person.
- When: 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22
- Where: Maple Street, Glens Falls
Lake George Music Festival
- What: Quartet for four violins (1949), Grazyna Bacewicz (1909-1969); Barbora Kolářová, Sophia Szokolay, Petros Karapetyan, Gregory Lewis – violins; Trio for oboe, trombone and piano (1985), Ronald Roseman (1933-2000); Lauren Williams oboe, Kevin Dombrowski trombone, Sung-Soo Cho piano; A String Quartet is like a Flock of Birds, nine meditations and dances for string quartet (2020), Paul Novak*; *2021 LGMF composition competition winner; Alyssa Wang and Bora Kim violins, Sarah Greene viola, Evan Kahn cello; Rhapsody in blue (1924), 18 min George Gershwin (1898-1937) arr. Henry Levine (1892-1951); Sung-Soo Cho and Sun-A Park, piano. $25 admission.
- When: 7:30-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22
- Where: Carriage House at Fort William Henry, 48 Canada St., Lake George