TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oleg Stepaniuk, a 49-year-old man from North Syracuse, died in a crash on 1-81 North on Wednesday, Sept. 6, in the Town of Tully.

New York State Police responded to the crash around 3:40 p.m.

Stepaniuk was driving in a 2018 Ram pickup truck when he veered off the road, crashed into the metal guard rail and then crashed into an embankment, NYSP says.

He was found unconscious in the vehicle and transported to Upstate Hospital in an ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the official cause of death. It appears Stepaniuk suffered a medical event before he crashed, State Police said.