NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The North Syracuse Police Department and New York State Police recently worked together to seize seven pounds of cannabis from an illicit cannabis dispensary in North Syracuse.

On Friday, Jan. 5, North Syracuse Police responded to The Haven Coalition on 602 South Main St. after receiving several complaints including overdose-type complaints, controlled substance

violations, dispensing cannabis without a NYS license, and individuals driving while ability impaired by drugs.

The NYSP Community Stabilization Unit and North Syracuse Police detail seized the following results:

Courtesy of the North Syracuse Police Courtesy of the North Syracuse Police

94 Traffic Stops

11 Searches

54 Uniform Traffic Tickets

3 Vehicles Towed

1 Penal Law Violation

3 Penal Law Misdemeanors

1 Penal Law Felony

7 Pounds of Cannabis Seized

½ Kilo of narcotic-type substance (pending testing)

1 Warrant Arrest

The NYSP Community Stabilization Unit is an invaluable resource for local law enforcement across New York State in combating illegal & pervasive community issues at the local level.

The North Syracuse Police Department has reported the illicit activities at The Haven Coalition to the enforcement division of the NYS Office of Cannabis Management (OCM).

OCM is the regulatory agency for cannabis dispensaries in NYS.

“We are hopeful for OCM to take action against this unlicensed cannabis dispensary,” stated The North Syracuse Police Department

The department requests that anyone wishing to report illegal activity in the Village of North Syracuse call 315-458-5670 or email Tips@northsyracuseny.org.