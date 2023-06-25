CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York is filled with people trying to make a difference in their community every day. That includes 8-year-old Norah Kasprzyk from Cheektowaga. She founded ‘Norah’s Bracelets for a Cause’ at just 7-years-old and has sold thousands of bracelets so far.

Norah is a Girl Scout, plays softball, and loves volunteering at local animal shelters. She tried to start volunteering when she was 4-years-old after a visit to the SPCA of Erie County.

“Then I saw this girl reading with the cats and I wanted to read with the cats too. I asked my mom, but I had to be 6-years-old and then COVID-19 started. On my seventh birthday, I got to read to the animals and I was so excited,” Norah explained.

Beyond reading to rover, Norah knew she wanted to do more. That’s when she started making and selling bracelets with 100% of the proceeds going to local animal non-profits. So far, she’s raised more than $14,000.

“It started out as smaller amounts throughout the months. Three or four hundred here and there. And then some months she’s doing $1,000 per month,” Staci Kasprzyk, Norah’s mom, explained.

Norah’s organization began in April 2022 and Staci added Norah is ‘famous’ within the animal non-profit community with many people recognizing her from her sales. Norah explains she was looking for ways to receive donations to help animal shelters, like the SPCA of Erie County, and that’s when she discovered bracelet making.

“We were looking and we found bracelets and so we did it. Now I’m just famous for it!” Norah said.

For more than a year, Norah’s dining room table has been full of beads in every shape, color, and size. She’s made thousands of bracelets for her Buffalo community and for people across the country.

“There’s just some rescues she’ll pick and people will reach out from everywhere. We just did a rescue in Texas that partners with some Buffalo organizations and people were reaching out from all over. We were sending so many bracelets to Texas,” Staci said.

Norah said her bracelets are mostly for humans. She tried making a bracelet for her dog, but within minutes the bracelet was in piece on the ground. Norah says maybe her dog just didn’t like the design she chose.

She takes custom orders on her Facebook page or she may be at an event near you selling some of her designs. Staci says she is overjoyed that norah chooses to spend her time volunteering for others.

“Beyond. I can’t even describe the feeling of how proud I am of what she’s been doing,” Staci added.

When asked what she wants to do when she grows up, Norah says she wants to be a zookeeper and help all animals across the globe.