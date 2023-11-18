Number of stolen cars in Syracuse jumps to record levels, Syracuse Police issue public safety alert

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police are issuing a public safety alert after recent data shows that the number of stolen cars in the Syracuse area has jumped for the first time in the last six years.

According to data from the City of Syracuse Comparative Statistics (COMPSTAT), there have been almost 1000 reported stolen vehicles in 2023 compared to an average of 536 from 2018 to 2022.

With just one more month left in 2023, 921 vehicles have been stolen so far, which is a 65% increase from 2022 and a 71% increase from the average number of stolen vehicles in the last six years.

NewsChannel 9 compared COMPSTAT stolen car reports from the last six years, and the jump in stolen cars can be seen in the visualization below.

As shown in the visualization, there were 525 reported stolen cars in 2018, 549 in 2019, 495 in 2020, 554 in 2021, 557 in 2022, and so far this year, there have been 921.

Based on the following data, the Syracuse Police Department has issued a public safety alert urging residents in the Syracuse area to make sure their cars are secure.

“The Syracuse Police Department continues to urge residents to make sure their cars are secure as we continue to see stolen vehicle reports rise,” stated Syracuse Police.

In order to keep yourself safe, SPD recommends the following tips to ensure your car is safe:

Do not leave your key in your vehicle.

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

Park in well-lit areas, if possible.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle.

Consider installing an alarm system or anti-theft device.

Never leave your vehicle while it’s running.

Courtesy of NHTSA

As always, if you see something, say something and call 911.