ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Beginning at midnight on May 1, there will be higher toll rates to cross the Bear Mountain, Newburgh-Beacon, Mid-Hudson, Kingston-Rhinecliff, and Rip Van Winkle Bridges. The rate increase will remain in effect through April 30, 2023, and is part of a plan to phase in toll increases over four years.

The plan’s final increase will take effect on May 1, 2023. The toll rate for passenger cars will increase another 10 cents over the new toll rates taking effect this year.

The Bridge Authority said the rates were approved in 2020 after a public review and regulatory processes. “The Authority receives no operating funding through state or federal tax dollars, with nearly all of its revenue coming through tolls,” they said. “Tolls are reinvested back into capital improvements on the Authority’s spans, ensuring these critical pieces of infrastructure can continue serving the Hudson Valley for decades to come.”

Toll rates effective May 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023

Vehicle Description E-ZPass Tolls by mail Class 1 (Cars, Pick-ups & Motorcycles)

2 axles, Less than 7’6″ $1.55 $2.00 Commuter Plan

(Passenger vehicles only, minimum of 17 trips each month) $1.30 N/A Class 2

2 axles, more than 7’6″ $5.70 $7.00 Commercial Vehicles 2 axles $5.70 $7.00 3 axles $8.55 $10.50 4 axles $11.40 $14.00 5 axles $14.25 $17.50 6 axles $17.10 $21.00 Other Extra axle (w/class 1) $1.20 $1.50 Extra axle (w/classes 2-6) $2.85 $3.50 Source: NYS Bridge Authority

As of last month, the Bridge Authority said its transition to cashless tolling is complete. Drivers who do not use E-ZPass are sent an invoice by mail which can be paid using the Tolls NY mobile app.

The Bridge Authority encourages drivers to use E-ZPass. E-ZPass users pay lower tolls and the Bridge Authority said it allows for easier travel throughout the eastern U.S. E-ZPass tags can be bought online or in retail locations throughout New York.