ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State has formally extended its authority to keep mask requirements in place.

The regulations allowing COVID protocols such as mask-wearing need to be renewed every 60 days. The most recent extension ran out on Feb. 21. A filing was made with the New York Department of State on Tuesday, which gives the state the authority to create and enforce mask mandates through April 22.

The extension does not mean New Yorkers will be required to wear masks until the April date. For example, the state lifted the indoor mask-or-vax requirement on Feb. 10.

The issue of masks in schools will be reviewed as soon as next week, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The New York State Department of Health sent the following statement to NEWS10:

“As always throughout the pandemic, the Department of Health will follow the latest data and public health guidance when evaluating measures, including the recent expiration of the statewide indoor masking requirement.”

While the DOH said it continues to review data and assess public feedback, the state’s health guidelines continue to be in effect for pre-K to 12 grade schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and health care settings per CDC guidelines and the Commissioner’s Determination.