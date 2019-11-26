NY man, accused of violently shaking a child, captured in North Carolina

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Town of Salina man, accused of violently shaking a one-year-old child who died from the injuries, has been captured in North Carolina.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies say Matthew Brennan, 22, of Hyland Drive, has been on the run since November 2nd. That’s the day that one-year-old Mason Washburn died.

Investigators say in October 2018, Brennan violently shook Washburn, causing a severe hemorrhage to the child’s brain along with other injuries.

After failing to appear in Onondaga County Court earlier this month, detectives assigned U.S. Marshals to find Brennan.

U.S. Marshals were able to track Brennan down in Winnabow, North Carolina.

Brennan was taken into custody and is awaiting extradition back to New York State.