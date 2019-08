ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Samuel Ortiz, 39, was last seen on Branch Street in the city late Saturday night.

Ortiz is an Hispanic male, height 5’9″, and drives a dark blue 2009 Chevy Equinox. He was wearing a T-shirt, jeans, and a gold chain.

His family say that he “never stays out, always comes home, and is always reliable,” so this is highly irregular.

A police report has been filed and if you have any information regarding Samuel Ortiz, please contact 911.