NY woman indicted for DWI, endangering three children

An Elmira woman has been indicted in Chemung County after allegedly driving while under the influence with three children in the car.

Patricia Hill, 51, of Elmira, was stopped by Chemung County Sheriff deputies for a speed violation on June 21 around 8:50 p.m. near Broadway School.

Hill was indicted for aggravated driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The Sheriff’s Office alleges that Hill was driving while under the influence of alcohol at nearly twice the legal limit.

Three children (ages one, four, and eleven) were inside the vehicle at the time.