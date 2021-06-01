NYC Democratic mayoral forum: Hear from candidates on crime, housing and more

New York City’s leading Democratic candidates for mayor sat down for an exclusive forum on PIX11 News Thursday.

The mayoral forum aired live on PIX11 TV, as well as PIX11.com and the PIX11 News app.

Candidates featured in the May 27 forum included Kathryn Garcia, Eric Adams, Andrew Yang, Scott Stringer, Maya Wiley, Shaun Donovan and Ray McGuire.

During the forum, mayoral hopefuls shared their views as New York City faces the prospect of rebuilding from the coronavirus pandemic. There’s also been a spike in crime, which is a top issue for voters, according to a new PIX11, NewsNation, Emerson College poll.

Moderators Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff asked the candidates a wide-range of topics, from housing to policing, schools, crime, transit and the budget. Host Dan Mannarino, and commentators Morgan Pehme and Tara Dowdell, broke down the interviews.

Miss the forum? Watch the candidates’ interviews by clicking the links below:

Candidates didn’t just talk policy. Watch the interviews below to learn more about them as people:

There will also be a live one-hour debate between Republican mayoral candidates on Thursday, June 3 from 8 to 9 p.m. Catch a recap of both the forum and debate that night, from 9 to 10 p.m.

Find additional resources and reporting at pix11.com/NewYorkElections.