NEW YORK — Eric Adams has been New York City’s mayor for less than a week, but he’s already found himself the target of online scrutiny over comments he made at a press conference Tuesday.

“My low-skill workers, my cooks, my dishwashers, my messengers, my shoe shine people, those who work at Dunkin’ Donuts… They don’t have the academic skills to sit in a corner office,” Adams said as he signed the new Small Business Forward executive order to reform existing business regulations.

People online, including fellow New York politicians, saw the mayor’s comments as offensive and disparaging to certain workers.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said calling a job “low skill” is a myth used to take advantage of workers.

The suggestion that any job is “low skill” is a myth perpetuated by wealthy interests to justify inhumane working conditions, little/no healthcare, and low wages.



Plus being a waitress has made me and many others *better* at our jobs than those who’ve never known that life. https://t.co/dhkhBwyNWK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2022

Mr. @NYCMayor, there’s no such thing as low skilled workers. That is a concept designed to suppress wages. You’re talking about people whose labor is essential to our everyday lives. Smh. https://t.co/RMBTDnq9sn — Jessica Ramos (@jessicaramos) January 4, 2022

Adams seemingly responded to the criticism on Twitter Wednesday, clarifying that he’s worked some of the jobs that he referred to as “low skill.”

“If nobody came to my restaurant when I was in college, I wouldn’t have been able to survive,” he wrote in a tweet. “When you talk about closing down our city, you’re talking about putting low-wage workers out of a job. I’m not letting that happen.”