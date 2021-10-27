NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams files for governor’s race

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Public Advocate for New York City has officially filed as a candidate for governor.
Jumaane Williams will be challenging current governor Kathy Hochul in the Democratic Primary. Williams initially tweeted that he was exploring a run for governor on September 28.
Williams has served at Public Advocate since 2019. He is a former member of the New York City Council from the 45th district. Williams previously challenged Hochul when she was lieutenant governor in 2018.
The NYS Board of Elections website said Williams registered as a candidate on October 18. The New York Gubernatorial Democratic Primary is set for June 28, 2022.