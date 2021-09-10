NYPD ramps up security ahead of 9/11

An increase police presence surrounding the events of 9/11 is normal for the NYPD, but this year marks 20 years since the attack; events in Afghanistan also have police in New York on guard.

While “there is no credible threat” connected to this year’s 9/11 commemoration, NYPD’s Chief of Intelligence Thomas Galati said the department is looking at everything, including the “call to action” from terror groups in Afghanistan.

“We are constantly scrubbing the internet to look for anyone looking to do harm to the city,” Galati said.

New Yorkers can expect to see an increased police presence around the city, at tourist attractions and in the subways. The department will also activate its Joint Operations Center, this is where representatives from all agencies local, state and federal monitor what’s going on.

Since the attacks, one of the darkest days in American history, many lessons have been learned in security.