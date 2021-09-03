NYS assemblymembers test positive for COVID

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said two New York City Assemblymembers have tested positive for COVID-19. Assemblymembers Charles Fall and Inez Dickens are both vaccinated, COVID-positive, and quarantining.

Heastie says he is notifying members and staff that Fall and Dickens may have been in contact with on Wednesday during the special session in Albany. Those members are being encouraged to quarantine until they can get a COVID test.

“This is a terrible reminder that we are not yet out of the woods of this pandemic,” Heastie said. “I encourage everyone to stay vigilant and careful to protect yourself and those around you.”

Fall represents a district in Staten Island and Dickens’s district includes parts of Brooklyn and Manhattan. They join a small handful of New York’s 150 Assembly members who have tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered since spring 2020.

Heastie himself said March 23 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and said he had “extremely mild symptoms.” He had received his first of two COVID-19 vaccinations on March 6.