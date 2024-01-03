ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The ninth annual New York State Craft Brewers Festival is returning to Albany. The event is set for January 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Desmond Hotel.
The festival features more than 50 breweries from across the state to showcase their craft beers of all styles. Attendees can sample the beers and local vendors will be selling food.
Brewery lineup
- Active Ingredient Brewing Company
- Adirondack Brewery
- Allied Brewing Company
- Aspire Brewing
- Barnshed Brewing
- Beer Tree Brew Co.
- Big Ditch Brewing Company
- Bolton Landing Brewing Company
- Apple Bombshell Hard Cider
- The Brewery at the CIA
- Brown’s Brewing Co.
- Chatham Brewing
- Dancing Grain Farm Brewery
- Druthers Brewing Co.
- Fidens Brewing
- Fort Orange Brewing
- Frog Alley Brewing Co.
- Gentle Giant Brewing Company
- Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.
- Haberle Brewing Company
- Hex & Hop
- Hidden Springs Brewhouse
- High Peaks Distilling
- Indian Ladder Farms Cidery and Brewery
- Keegan Ales
- Kings County Brewers Collective
- King’s Court Brewing Company
- Mean Max Brew Works
- Mill House Brewing Company
- Mixed Breed Brewing
- Muddy River Farm Brewery
- Nine Spot Brewing
- Old Klaverack Brewery & Hop Farm
- Other Half
- Other One Brewing Company
- Paradox Brewery
- Pressure Drop Brewing
- Prison City Brewing
- Rail to River Brewing
- Singlecut Beersmiths
- Speckled Pig Brewing Co.
- Strong Rope Brewery
- Table 41 Brewing
- Three Brothers Wineries & Estates
- Unified Beerworks
- Upper Depot Brewing Co.
- Wagner Valley Brewing Co.
- War Horse Brewing Company
- Wayward Lane Brewing
- WeBe Brewing Company
- Whitman Brewing Co.
- Wolf Hollow Brewing Company
“I love pouring at the New York State Craft Brewers Festival in Albany because I get to share our craft with other beer enthusiasts – both the event attendees and my fellow brewers,” said Dawn Schulz of Prison City Brewing. “New York’s craft beer industry is tight-knit, and this event allows the community to celebrate together and talk beer.”
Tickets are available for general admission, general admission plus (an extra hour of tasting) and designated drivers. You can buy tickets on the Think NY, Drink NY website.