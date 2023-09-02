(NEWS10) — Nearly 50,000 people died by suicide in the United States in 2022. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation employees are taking part in an effort to raise awareness about suicide and mental health.

The employees are taking part in 46Climbs. Back in 2014, the cofounders of 46Climbs set a goal of hiking the 46 high peaks in the Adirondacks during National Suicide Prevention Week. They use it as a fundraiser for suicide prevention.

The effort has grown and now includes hikers from around the world.

“It’s the least I can do. Go on a hike, raise money, raise awareness. It’s as easy as that, and why not. It’s good for everybody.”

The goal for 46Climbs is to raise $300,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The event runs September 1-10.