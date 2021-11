NYS releases new website with resources on COVID-19 vaccinations for kids

Leah Lefkove, 9, shows off her vaccination sticker just before being the first child to be vaccinated at the Viral Solutions vaccination and testing site in Decatur, Ga., on the first day COVID-19 vaccinations were available for children from 5 to 12 on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State has launched a new website to help provide information on COVID-19 vaccinations for kids.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says the site contains answers to frequently asked questions, resources and places where kids can get vaccinated.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-10 vaccine for children ages five to 11 contains one-third of the dosage that’s given to teens and adults. It was recently found to be 90.7 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in children.

“We finally have this vaccine available to help keep our children, as well as our loved ones, safe and healthy, and it is critical that we take advantage of it,” Gov. Hochul says.

Guidance on vaccinations for children ages five to 11 can be found here, while the state’s new website on vaccinations for children can be found here.