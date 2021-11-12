NYS Senator Michelle Hinchey tests positive for COVID

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Senator Michelle Hinchey has tested positive for COVID-19. She made the announcement on her Twitter page on November 11.

Yesterday I got the results of a positive test confirming a breakthrough case of COVID-19. I had a wonderful conversation with my local health department liaison and am currently at home and isolating. 1/3 — Michelle Hinchey (@MichelleHinchey) November 11, 2021

Hinchey said she is vaccinated and her symptoms are mild. She said her symptoms could easily be confused for a cold or severe allergies. Hinchey urges anyone experiencing these symptoms to get a COVID test.

“COVID is very much still here and I encourage everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to schedule an appointment today,” said Hinchey.

Hinchey represents New York’s 46th State Senate district, which includes Montgomery County, Greene County and parts of Albany and Schenectady counties.