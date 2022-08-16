(WSYR-TV) — After consulting state and federal agencies, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) to expand the drought watch for the state.

New York State is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private groundwater wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.

A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories, which are watch, warning, emergency, and disaster. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a state drought watch.

“While recent rains have helped, severe dry conditions continue to persist across the state,” Governor Hochul said. “New Yorkers should take steps to conserve water whenever possible in the areas now under a designated drought watch. Simple steps to reduce water consumption will be crucial to our efforts to help prevent any increased drought levels.”

The drought watch is triggered by the state drought Index, which looks at precipitation levels, reservoir/lake levels, and stream flow and groundwater levels in the nine drought regions of the state.

How to protect water resources

Water lawns only when necessary, choose watering methods that avoid waste, and water in the early morning to reduce evaporation and maximize soil hydration

Reuse water collected in rain barrels, dehumidifiers, or air conditioners to water plants

Raise lawn mower cutting heights. Longer grass is healthier with stronger roots and needs less water

Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks

Fix leaking pipes, hoses, and faucets

Wildfire risk is high

The risk for wildfires is high across a majority of New York State. Here are some tips if you have plans to do some backcountry hiking and camping.