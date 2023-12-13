CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation urging drivers to slow down, especially in work zones. Drivers could get fined, or something worse could happen.

“We’re pleading with the public to follow the speed limit in the construction zone that you’re in,” said TeNesha Murphy, I-81 Viaduct Project Community Liaison & Public Information Officer.

If you’re caught speeding, you could get fined and not from an officer pulling you over. But through the state’s new automated work zone speed enforcement program.

“As you’re entering the work zone you will see a sign that lets you know there’s monitoring going on in this area and then as you’re traveling in the work zone if you’re at a rating speed above the speed limit of what the work zone is set for, it will trigger the device to start taking pictures and calculating your speed,” said Murphy.

If you’re driving 10 miles above the speed limit, prepare to pay a $50 fine and more.

“Any subsequent violation within an 18-month period that fine goes up to $75.00 and then the third instance it can go up to $100.00,” said Murphy.

The Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program was implemented in April 2023. After a 30-day grace period, fines began being issued to drivers. So far, more than 130,000 fines have been issued to drivers caught speeding across the state.

“We issue a monetary fine and we also, if the fines are not paid hold the registration,” said Murphy.

In Central New York, over 1,100 fines have been issued from May until the end of November.

“The speed monitoring devices are set up in different construction sites, in active construction zones and also where our DOT crews are doing maintenance on the highway and within Central New York they could be in any of the I-81 Viaduct project work zones or they could be on 690 as were making temporary repairs to roads, so they could be all over,” said Murphy.

However, the NYSDOT says it’s a very transparent program.

“If you go on our website, it tells you exactly where the work zones and speed monitoring devices are going to be located for the week,” said Murphy.

Another transparent part of the program is also signage drivers will see when entering work zones.

Murphy says the five-year program was implemented to help slow down drivers in work zones across New York State.

“The New York State Department of Transportation is trying to ensure the safety of everybody. Not only the workers but the motorists around you that are also in the work zone. So it was just important for us, this is just another tool in our arsenal to make sure that our workers get home safely every night,” said Murphy.

Click here to learn more about the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program.